13 Tips For Drinking Bourbon As A Beginner, From A Whiskey Connoisseur

Before diving into the world of bourbon, it's important to know the basics. Not all whiskey in the United States is bourbon, but bourbon can only be made in the United States. The crucial legalities to know are that bourbon must contain at least 51% corn, be aged in new charred-oak barrels, and be distilled to no more than 160 proof.

There are a few other rules too, such as being bottled at a minimum of 80 proof and not having any additives. Bourbon has no official aging requirements, but to be called straight bourbon, the liquor must be matured for a minimum of two years.

There are many American whiskeys produced in ways that break at least one of these rules, so they are not counted as bourbon. For example, the difference between high-rye bourbon and rye whiskey is that the latter tipple is made with less than 51% corn. However, many bourbon lovers have a strong affinity for this spirit. Another interesting note is that some whiskeys technically qualify as bourbon, but their producers don't advertise them as such. The best example here is Jack Daniels, which the distillery prefers to market as Tennessee whiskey, but by law this product is bourbon. Knowing and checking out these differences is crucial to understanding the spirit.