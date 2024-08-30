14 Common Bourbon Tasting Mistakes That Are Easy To Make

You don't have to be a whiskey snob to appreciate good bourbon. However, there are some key mistakes that can affect your enjoyment of this fine spirit. That's why I wanted to come up with this list of all-too-common mistakes people make when sipping bourbon. These are blunders that every seasoned drinker has made in their tasting journey, so don't worry about feeling foolish; we've all been there.

I've been drinking bourbon for many a year and truth be told, I think I've made all of these mistakes at least once. Thankfully, that's all in the past, and I can now savor bourbon the way it was meant to be. The information I've gained isn't just based on my own experience, but also what I've learned from talking to other experts and on distillery tours, including a trip to Buffalo Trace in London. If you want to know the best way to enjoy a fine glass of bourbon, all you need to do is read on and enjoy the journey.