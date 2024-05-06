Do You Really Need To Cleanse Your Palate Between Whiskey Tastings? We Asked An Expert

There are many different whiskeys available on the market, so if you want to explore the nuances or you really appreciate a sip of the liquor, perhaps you plan to attend or host a whiskey tasting. Like a wine tasting, a whiskey tasting will provide you the opportunity to sample different varieties with an expert who can point out the varying flavor notes and aromas. But with at least a few different nosing glasses of whiskey in front of you, you might wonder if cleansing your palate between each taste is worth the effort.

The answer is yes, according to Robyn Smith, PhD, founder of This Blog's NEAT who can also be found on Instagram and YouTube. "You should always cleanse your palate between tasting," Smith explains. "For me, I find water sufficient to cleanse my palate." But flat water is not the only option, because Smith says that the carbonation of sparkling water cleanses your palate further by removing residual flavors. We suggest using plain sparkling water because flavored drinks will interfere with the whiskey's tasting notes.

"During morning tastings, I have been known to cleanse my palate with coffee," she says. "This is something that works for my palate, however, not everyone agrees that coffee is a suitable cleanser." Smith is right about people having varying opinions when it comes to using coffee as a palate cleanser because some consider just the sniff of coffee to be sufficient between sips during a tasting.