Wild Turkey 101: A Complete Bottle Guide
Wild Turkey is a respected name in the world of bourbon. It has a few impressive bourbons in its range, with Wild Turkey 101 being its flagship bottle. As a whiskey expert with many years of experience, it's a bourbon I've tasted countless times before. However, for this piece I sampled this bottle once again for a fresh perspective. Not only will I be describing the taste but I will also focus on every detail of this famous bourbon. If you love whiskeys that have a bold character with rich flavor, this could well be the bottle for you. There is plenty of power here, making it ideal for seasoned drinkers. However, even newcomers will appreciate the depths.
As Wild Turkey 101 comes at a modest price point, it has plenty of competition, so it's important to know whether this bourbon is worthy of being placed in your home bar. I'll take a look at what sets it apart, but I will also mention any downsides it may have. This includes appreciating that everyone has different whiskey tastes, and if this bourbon would suit your palate. By the end, you'll know everything there is to know about Wild Turkey 101.
History of Wild Turkey 101
The Wild Turkey distillery opened up in 1869, but the seeds can be traced back before that. In 1851, the Ripy brothers, James and John, arrived in Kentucky from Ireland. They opened a general goods store, while a grocer named Austin Nichols set up his own store selling wine and spirits. The business was going well until the Prohibition hit. At that time, the distillery could only sell its bourbon through Nichols' business for medicinal purposes. Nichols would later acquire the business and guide it after the Prohibition was repealed. The reputation of the business went to new heights when master distiller Jimmy Russell came on board.
Russell was instrumental in the high-rye recipe that became Wild Turkey 101. It became the flagship bottle and no doubt played a big part in the rise of Wild Turkey into one of the most recognizable bourbon brands. In a heartwarming passing of the baton, the role of master distiller was also taken on by Jimmy Russell's son Eddie Russell in 2015. Given the currently available range, it seems as though Eddie has managed to keep up the high standards of his father. That is shown by the impressive Wild Turkey Rare Breed that was introduced in 2020. Wondering how Rare Breed stacks up against 101? Thankfully, we discuss that shortly.
What does Wild Turkey 101 taste like?
If you haven't worked it out yet, Wild Turkey 101 takes its name from the fact it's a 101-proof bourbon. In my opinion, that's around the perfect spot for bourbon. It gives you a bold tasting experience without being overpowering. The aromas in Wild Turkey 101 are divine. The butterscotch is exceptionally rich and almost hides other notes. On repeated visits to the nose, you get a hint of oak with dominant vanilla and toffee notes coming to the fore. A slight orange zest completes an impressive aroma. The tasting holds a wonderful transition. You get an initial hit of brown sugar sweetness, and as the bourbon hits the back of your throat, the spice kicks in. Pepper dominates, but you can also taste cinnamon and cloves. A touch of leather and oak gives it similar characteristics to a finely aged Scotch.
The finish is impressive. It's hot, but without burning. You can let the whiskey roll around your mouth without blunting your taste buds. In the aftertaste you have lingering warmth that's not too harsh. It doesn't have the deep complexity of a premium bourbon, but it still has an impressive array of aromas and tastes. Overall, it's an impressive bourbon that feels well-aged with a high level of consistency. I've never had a bad bottle of Wild Turkey 101 and this batch was no different. If you're looking for the best beginner whiskey, then you should probably avoid Wild Turkey for now, as it may be too strong. However, for those looking for an affordable and strong sipping whiskey, the 101 ticks all the right boxes.
How is Wild Turkey 101 made?
Before making bourbon, you need to decide on the blend of ingredients you're going to use. For Wild Turkey 101, the blend includes 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. That rye content is relatively high and contributes to its bold character. Even though the process of making bourbon is fairly standardized, each distillery will have its way of doing things. Wild Turkey is no different. The water they use comes straight from the Kentucky River and is filtered through limestone. One of the unique facts about bourbon is that most distilleries will have a unique strain of yeast for fermentation.
Wild Turkey is one such distillery and has been using the same strain of yeast for over 60 years. The distillery is also proud of the fact it has never used genetically modified grains in the mash bill, along with giving the barrels the deepest char available, commonly called the alligator char because of the pattern it leaves inside the barrels. These subtle differences make each whiskey unique. As you get more accustomed to drinking bourbon, you can notice these differences in the quality, clarity, and taste. This is especially true for aging. Whiskey only needs two years of aging to be called straight bourbon, but Wild Turkey won't bottle anything unless it has been aged for at least five years. I think it's fair to say this commitment to quality is reflected in its bottles.
How to drink Wild Turkey 101
I think Wild Turkey 101 is more than good enough to be sipped neat. The bold and nuanced flavor makes it a reliable everyday bourbon that doesn't need anything else added to it. Given its higher proof, it's particularly good on colder nights when you want the whiskey to warm your soul. Personally, when a bourbon gets this good, drinking it neat is the only way I'll enjoy it. But that's partly because I'm not a big cocktail guy. However, there's no doubt it would work well in a range of different cocktails. It has a depth of taste that won't be overawed by other flavors. Instead, it will heighten and elevate the whole tasting experience.
If the 101 proof is a little too much for you, another good idea is to enjoy this drink with a touch of water or even with a few ice cubes. This will help open the bourbon, especially to those not used to drinking high-strength spirits. It would also be good to tone it with mixers, but there are many cheaper bourbons out there that are perfectly suited for that. Overall, it's a bourbon that can be enjoyed in a variety of different ways. It's one of the best all-rounders as it's not too expensive but still provides an impressive array of flavors.
Is Wild Turkey 101 expensive?
In most stores, you'll find Wild Turkey 101 to be in the $20 to $30 range. While comfortably above the level of budget bourbons, it's still highly affordable. The question then comes of how it compares to whiskeys of a similar price point. The answer to that is highly favorable. Though it's not stated, it's thought that Wild Turkey 101 is aged for at least 6 years. That level of aging is rare among similarly priced competitors, and the same can be said for the high 101 proof. Wild Turkey 101 doesn't have the qualities of the best bourbons that go over $100, but it isn't a million miles away.
There are other impressive whiskeys around this price point, but there are also ones that simply aren't worth the money. All in all, I'd say Wild Turkey 101 punches above its weight. It offers depth and complexity that you often only find in pricier bottles. Of course, if you are looking for a premium bourbon then you will need to spend a little more. If you are looking for a whiskey far above budget quality that's still affordable, Wild Turkey 101 is a great option.
Wild Turkey 101 vs Bulleit Bourbon
One of the reasons Wild Turkey 101 is quite spicy is its high rye content. Due to this, I thought it was a good idea to compare it against another bourbon with a high rye mash bill and a similar price point. Perhaps the biggest difference between these two is the alcohol content, with Bulleit Bourbon being bottled at 90 proof. This means that the Wild Turkey bottle has a bit more intensity and warmth. However, Bulleit Bourbon is a bit spicier as there is more influence from classic baking spices and pepper. Wild Turkey 101 also has a heavier mouthfeel. This allows you to truly appreciate the flavors and contributes to a long finish.
Bulleit Bourbon is a little lighter with a clean and crisp finish. Neither leaves a unpleasant aftertaste. Both labels highlight classic bourbon sweetness, but I'd say Wild Turkey 101's butterscotch and vanilla notes are a little deeper. Overall, I'd recommend Bulleit Bourbon for anyone who wants to try a high-rye whiskey with a lower proof. Wild Turkey 101 is better at highlighting deeper flavors and is more robust. As so often with whiskey, it all comes down to personal preference as both bourbons are high quality and good value for money.
Wild Turkey 101 vs Wild Turkey Rare Breed
If you're looking for a more luxurious tasting experience, Wild Turkey Rare Breed is a step up from the 101 label. Of course, this includes a step up in price, with Rare Breed usually costing around twice as much. So, what are you getting for that extra expense? Firstly, more mature whiskey. Rare Breed is a blend of three different ages — 6, 8, and 12 years. As is generally the case with more mature drinks, this leads to greater balance and deeper flavors. Though the 101 boasts an impressive depth for the price point, in Rare Breed, those caramel and vanilla flavors become even more complex.
The added aging also provides more barrel influence, presented in the form of pepper, almonds, and a notable oaky flavor. Rare Breed is a barrel strength bourbon, which means no water is added. As various factors influence the proof of a spirit, the exact strength can change between batches, but it's usually in the 112 to 117 range. There isn't a lot to split the two labels in terms of their flavor profile. It's just that everything good about the 101 is taken to the next level with Rare Breed. Due to the higher price point, I'd recommend starting with the 101 to see if this is a bourbon that suits your palate. If you like Wild Turkey 101, then you'll love Wild Turkey Rare Breed.
Matthew McConaughey was Wild Turkey's Creative Director
Celebrity involvement in whiskey is nothing new, as there are a wide range of celebrity-owned bourbons out there. While many often have minimal input, Matthew McConaughey had an important role at Wild Turkey. He was the brand's creative director from 2016 to 2022. Of course, a part of this was being included in the brand's adverts and other marketing campaigns. But McConaughey wanted to be more than just the face of the brand and had creative input in how the brand wanted to spread its word. This even included the likes of virtual tasting sessions and raising money for charity.
In 2018, this creative influence went to the next level with the introduction of Longbranch Bourbon. Filtered through Texan mesquite charcoal, it has a smokier taste than Wild Turkey 101. It was a unique melding of Kentucky and Texan influences, with McConaughey being a proud son of The Lone Star State. His contract ended in 2022, and he and Wild Turkey amicably parted ways with McConaughey's signature no longer appearing on Longbranch bottles.
The name actually comes from wild turkeys
Beyond Matthew McConaughey acting as the creative director, there are plenty of interesting facts about Wild Turkey. The first thing you notice about Wild Turkey is the somewhat unusual name. Whether it is Eagle Rare, Old Crow, or The Famous Grouse, naming whiskeys after birds is not so unusual, but the story of the name Wild Turkey is a fascinating one.
The lore is that a distillery executive decided to take some bourbon with him on a hunting trip. Unsurprisingly, the animal men were hunting were wild turkeys. The trip was a success, with the group enjoying the whiskey they were served. So much so that they requested the executive to bring more of what they used to call wild turkey bourbon. It was a nickname that sparked the inspiration for a permanent name change that was embraced and later used in marketing and branding. It's a name that suits the whiskey, as it's the perfect drink to warm you up on an outdoor trip. The famous animal is embossed on each bottle of Wild Turkey 101, and it's in some way featured on all other labels. The majority of Kentucky's most famous bourbon brands are named after people, so it's a nice change to have an interesting story behind a name.
The distillery suffered a devasting fire in 2000
For many, the turn of the millennium offered hope and a bright future. For Wild Turkey, it brought one of the biggest challenges in its history. That year, a huge fire started in one of the warehouses, but firefighters were able to contain it, with no loss of life. The warehouse was seven stories tall and contained over 750,000 gallons of whiskey. A large volume of this bourbon ended up in the Kentucky River, which meant that for a brief period, the river was on fire as the alcohol on the surface was burning. Unsurprisingly, this amount of alcohol contaminated the water supply.
This led to the water being cut off to 20,000 people. As much as I like bourbon, drinking bourbon-flavored water out of a faucet wouldn't be my number one way to enjoy the spirit. Thankfully, the impact on Wild Turkey was mitigated by a few factors. The whiskey was only recently distilled and wasn't near being ready, and only one of the 12 warehouses was affected. The contaminated water sadly led to mass die-offs of fish in the river and adjoining creeks, with Wild Turkey having to pay $256,000 for the accident. Given the success of Wild Turkey, it appears they quickly overcame the issue. There's no doubt it would have been much worse if the fire spread to other warehouses.
Wild Turkey has the world's longest serving master distiller
One of Wild Turkey's proudest claims is that it has the world's longest serving master distiller. The legendary Jimmy Russel started working for the company in 1954 at just 18 years old. He quickly worked his way up in the company and in 1967, he became the distillery's third master distiller. The fourth master distiller wouldn't enter the fray until 2015 when Jimmy Russell's son Eddie was promoted to co-master distiller alongside his father. In his time as the master distiller, Jimmy's influence has been vast. He oversaw the introduction of the world's first bourbon liquor, the brand's famous Rare Breed expression, as well as Kentucky Spirit. It all led to him being elected into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame back in 2000.
Wild Turkey has also honored the man by having his name proudly shown on the front of every bottle of Wild Turkey 101. His 70th anniversary at the distillery was also celebrated through the release of a limited edition 8-year-old bourbon. It's hard to imagine a more influential and legendary master distiller at any spirit company. Given he's still hard at work, it's fair to say Mr. Russell loves his job, but why wouldn't you when you get to taste Wild Turkey all the time? The fact he now shares his job role with his son is a heartwarming and endearing aspect of Wild Turkey bourbon.