12 Things You Didn't Know About Wild Turkey Bourbon

Even if you're the biggest fan of Wild Turkey Bourbon, there's probably a lot that you don't know about the company, its beverages, and history. We can't exactly explain why, but the more you know about the bourbon you drink, the better it somehow tastes. Since Wild Turkey is already one of the best bourbon brands out there, it's only up from here. Right?

Wild Turkey Bourbon has been around (by name) since the 1940s, with its distillery located on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Because of its long aging time and the deeper char of its barrels, it's known worldwide for having a deep color with a flavor that's smoky and has notes like vanilla, caramel, and toffee. Beyond what you probably already know if you've ever tasted Wild Turkey Bourbon, we've uncovered stories behind the name, some of its beverage creations, as well as interesting bits of its history. We've also got the scoop on the role real turkeys have played in its history, as well as its pop culture ties.

There's always more you can learn about one of your favorite whiskey brands. So, pour yourself a shot of Wild Turkey and settle down for a bit of information you likely didn't know about this well-loved bourbon.