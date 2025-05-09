The 15 Best Bourbons Over $100
Sometimes you want to treat yourself or someone you love to a beautiful bottle of bourbon. However, it can be hugely deflating when that expensive bottle doesn't meet expectations. When spending over $100, you want to have confidence that you're getting something truly worth the money. That's where I can help.
Relying on my expertise and extensive interest in bourbon, I crafted the list of 15 best bourbons over $100. As a true bourbon expert and a passionate aficionado, I've enjoyed many expensive bottles over the years and know what separates the good from the great. Not only do I know what to include, but I'm also certain which labels aren't fit for this list. Rather than curating a list of super rare and wildly expensive labels, I wanted to focus on bottles that have decent availability and don't go too far above that $100 mark. Also, I've stuck to one expression per brand. With all that in mind, let's take a look at the bourbons that have a higher price tag but are worth the cost.
Four Roses Private Selection Single Barrel
If you're looking for a great bourbon under $100, Four Roses Single Barrel is a great option. But for those looking for something more unique, the distillery's Private Selection bottles are hugely tempting. These are regular Four Roses Single Barrel bottles that have been finished in a bespoke way. These are barrels that are curated by retailers or groups, meaning their flavor profile can vary widely. That may be a turn-off for some, but it's a part of their appeal.
These bottles are adorned with specific letters depending on the mash bill and yeast strain used. It's one of many interesting facts about Four Roses that help it to have a certain mystique and charm. While tasting notes can vary, they are usually bold and complex expressions with a strong oak presence. Though it's a bit of a gamble to pay more than $100 for a customized bourbon, if you like all types of bourbon, you can't go wrong as the quality of Four Roses will always shine through.
Michter's Toasted Barrel
When we talk about types of bourbon, there are many ways this fine spirit can be curated as long as you stick to the rules. One of those rules is that it first needs to be matured in new oak barrels for at least two years. After that initial maturation, the whiskey can be finished in a different type of barrel, should the distillery wish to do so. This Michter's expression is finished in a toasted barrel that is burned more gently than a charred barrel.
This allows more of the wood sugars to present themselves and often gives bourbon notes of crackers and nuts. That's exactly what you get with the Michter's Toasted Barrel. The bourbon has a layered tasting experience, giving you both a rich and beautifully balanced pour. Sweetness comes in the form of caramelized sugar and vanilla bean, with a gentle spice warming your taste buds throughout the experience. It is at the top end of the sweetness scale, which may not be to everyone's tastes, but it's an impressive soft bourbon.
Old Grand-Dad 16-Year
One byproduct of aging bourbon in new oak is that wood quickly imparts flavor. It makes high-aged bourbons rare, as they can become extremely oaky. That's why I think that this 23-year-old is a good representative of the category. At 16 years old, this bourbon does have that heavy wood influence but without it being too dominant. Spice and smoke are something else you might expect with aging, but these nuances get more subtle here, mostly in the form of toffee and dark chocolate.
I personally enjoy an oaky whiskey but when you add spice that comes from the high-rye mash bill, this bourbon may be an acquired taste. However, if you're a true bourbon enthusiast, it's a fantastic opportunity to learn how aging plays a role in the final flavor. If you're new to bourbon, its power and earthiness may be a little too much for a beginner's palate.
Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel
One of my self-imposed rules with whiskey is to beware of the beautiful bottle. Many average bourbons are placed in pretty bottles in the hope of tempting casual drinkers into thinking it's a premium drink. But as with all rules, there are exceptions, with Rock Hill Farms being one of them. However, given its price and scarcity, it's unlikely anyone will buy this bottle without serious consideration. It's a curious whiskey as it's made by Buffalo Trace but doesn't get the same limelight as some of its other brands. It's almost as if the distillery is happy for bourbon lovers to find it when the time is right.
Bottled at 100 proof, it's beautifully balanced. It has a deep oak flavor with elegant fruits, gentle spice, and sumptuous sweetness. The best whiskeys can offer those contrasts, and Rock Hill Farms delivers. With it being single-barrel, flavors can vary from one batch to the next, but not by much. Just like other labels on this list, it's a brilliant bourbon.
Old Forester 1924
Old Forester produces some great whiskeys but the 1924 is one of their most charming expressions. Named after an important date in its survival through prohibition, it blends that heritage with a modern twist. It's a highly sweet bourbon which may split opinion, depending on your preferences. If you're a fan of softer whiskeys, this is going to appeal to your taste buds. However, this expression is far more than just sweetness. Along with that comes plenty of nuance.
There is a lovely combination of chocolate and toffee that runs through the palate along with a base of cinnamon and hints of dark fruit. It manages to find that magic formula of being robust yet smooth. Aged for 10 years, it has a bold edge to go along with its corn-heavy mash bill. It adds up to a bourbon that is mellow but still distinctive. This is a bourbon that holds its own in a tough crowd.
Little Book
For this list, I have avoided one-off limited editions but I'm happy to include a series of expressions. Little Book is an annual release, with each iteration being wildly different from the last. This is a unique label as it's not pure bourbon but blended straight whiskey, but as it stands, every single release has included at least one bourbon in the blend. Due to this, it's impossible to give tasting notes for the series as a whole. However, these whiskeys always deliver immense flavor without any harshness or imbalance.
They are also bottled at cask strength, giving you the spirit plenty of punch. It's a special whiskey due to this creativity but its blends aren't a gimmick. Instead, they are carefully curated with a story behind them. Of course, the obvious downside here is the lack of consistency. Just because one expression resonated with you, it doesn't mean the next release will. That being said, you'll always get a high-quality product.
Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel
Buffalo Trace likes naming its bourbon after whiskey legends. This expression is named after master distiller Emeritus Elmer T. Lee and aims to honor his legacy. It does so with this elegant spirit that delivers a stunningly well-rounded sip. Bottled at 90-proof, it's gentle on your taste buds but still gives you the character you crave. Honey and toffee give you rich sweetness, and ripe stone fruits give it plenty of nuance. A hint of spice and a light oak sit quietly in the background to give the whiskey pleasant warmth.
Despite being a single-barrel bourbon, it has remarkable consistency from one year to the next. It's a great entry point for those relatively new to bourbon but wanting to sample something a bit more special than bottles you can get in regular liquor stores. As with all the bourbons on this list, if you find it at retail, it's a no-brainer. Elmer T. Lee is a bourbon with a timeless appeal.
W. L. Weller 12 Year Old
This is another bourbon that doesn't have power or impressive depth. Instead, it has an incredible smoothness that only wheated bourbons can deliver. With wheated bourbon, a certain percentage of commonly used rye in the mash bill is swapped out for wheat. That smoothness is a huge contrast to many of the bourbons to follow. This 12-year-old bottle specializes in the common sweet bourbon notes of caramel, honey, and vanilla. You may also even capture some toffee.
The lack of rye means spice is minimal, but there are subtle echoes. A silky finish will leave you with a sweet and pleasant aftertaste. How much you like this bourbon will come down to personal preference. Many love the hot kick that most whiskeys give, but you won't find much of that profile here. It's an easy sipping bourbon but after a few glasses, some whiskey lovers may crave a more potent whiskey and more warmth.
Russell's Reserve 13-Year
Here we have a whiskey on the complete other end of the scale. Russell's Reserve produces fierce whiskey that isn't for the faint-hearted. This is the type of whiskey you want to enjoy by a campfire or after suffering through a harsh winter's day. Bottled at 114.8 barrel proof, it has plenty of warmth. Along with that warmth is plenty of character. The most impressive notes that can be picked out are those of dark cherry, chocolate, and brown sugar. The mouthfeel is a little oily with a spicy finish that will linger beautifully in your mouth until you're ready for your next sip. Despite its high proof and extended maturation, it's remarkably drinkable.
A balance of power and finesse makes it a standout in the bourbon market. Those who don't like oaky whiskey may not enjoy it, but it's an amazing label to diversify your home bar. I love having different types of whiskey in my drink cabinet for different moods. A bold whiskey such as Russell's Reserve 13 Year is a great example of what you want when craving something more explosive.
Blanton's Single Barrel
As with Rock Hill Farms, Blanton's bourbon is able to match its beautiful bottle with equally stunning contents. Coming in its famous grenade-shaped bottle with collectible horse stoppers, it's notorious among bourbon lovers. A few of Blanton's expressions are only available overseas, partly due to Japan playing a key role in the rise of premium bourbon. Blanton's standard Single Barrel is available in America but can still be scarce.
Butterscotch and toffee will beautifully coat your mouth with its elegant mouthfeel. Along with that is a light spice and some toasted notes. A soft oak backbone and a relatively low proof make it an approachable bourbon that still has plenty of flavor. Though we can argue that Blanton's Single Barrel is slightly overhyped, it's still a really well-built bourbon worth seeking out.
Booker's Small Batch
Booker's is another unique bourbon that changes over time. Instead of committing to annual releases, Booker's releases batches when they are ready, usually a few times during the year. The whiskey is always Booker's bourbon, but it ends up being a blend of barrels that are located on different floors and in different warehouses. The natural variation in aging makes each batch subtly different. However, despite being high-proof they all showcase exceptionally rich sweet notes.
These notes of caramel and vanilla are underpinned by spice and nuttiness, giving it plenty of layers. Each batch is released with a story and transparency on what barrels were used. It makes it appealing to those not only interested in great bourbon but also the craftsmanship that goes behind it. The raw power may be a drawback for some, but this is a brand that will appeal to whiskey purists and those seeking the hard-hitting, yet rewarding pour.
Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
The last time I tasted Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel was at a Buffalo Trace tasting event in London, and it was as good as ever. It may be slightly too sweet for some but I find it stands comfortably before that point when sweetness becomes sickly. It's inoffensive yet deep, making it the type of whiskey I'd recommend if someone wanted to buy a special gift for a bourbon lover. The palate pleasantly showcases the classical bourbon flavors, along with more unique notes of cherry, orchard fruits, and chocolate.
You'll pick out new notes with each sip. This makes it one of those bourbons where sharing tasting notes can be fun, as others may point out tasting notes you didn't discover the first time around. The long and satisfying finish leaves a lasting impression that you've just enjoyed a fine whiskey with a lot of character.
Stagg Barrel Proof
If you're looking to spend good money on a powerhouse bourbon, then Stagg is worth serious consideration. Formerly known as Stagg Jr., it's another expression on this list from the Buffalo Trace Distillery. We've looked at many smooth bourbons on this list, but this whiskey packs much more of a punch. As it's barrel-proof, the exact proof can vary, but it usually sits above the 125 figure. It's not a beginner bourbon, but if you're comfortable with high-strength spirits, there is plenty of nuance here. The most unique tasting notes here are dark cherry and brown sugar. A rich oak underpins the whole tasting experience, and those earthy tones continue in the form of leather.
The best high-proof bourbons give you the high heat many crave but without being overpowering. With Stagg, you can still pick out all of these tasting notes, showcasing far more than just a hot bourbon. Each batch will slightly differ in characteristics but the personality remains the same. It won't be for everyone, but for an intense and deep bourbon, Stagg always delivers.
Knob Creek 18-Year
For those looking for a maturely aged whiskey that is still reasonably priced, Knob Creek 18-year delivers. It gives you an oak-forward experience with a range of earthy notes, which make it a deeply stratifying pour. Along with wood, you'll get notes of leather and baking spices, without any of these flavors being too dominant. These flavors are the foundation for a range of beautiful sweet flavors, most beautifully in the form of brown sugar and dark chocolate.
The most notable sweet flavor is toffee, with a toasted vanilla also lingering in the background. The age brings a depth that very few bourbons can match and it will take you several sips before you truly appreciate the complexity of what you're drinking. A lingering warmth underpins the whole drinking experience, and it avoids any of the common pitfalls of older bourbons. Knob Creek 18-year is always a good choice and one of the top picks.
Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-Year
Though this Special Reserve 12-Year is the lowest ranked whiskey from the Old Rip Van Winkle distillery, like all other Van Winkle expressions, it's an exceptional bourbon. This label made it to the list because it's probably the most readily available bottle from the brand. Produced by Buffalo Trace, it sells out quickly but, if you're lucky, it can make an appearance in Costco stores. Anyone who loves the taste of caramel is in for a treat here.
It has a stunning yet subtle sweetness and a medium proof of 90.4. Anyone who appreciates bourbon will probably like this version. Caramel is far from its only note as there is a foundation of oak with some lovely fruity notes that extend from the aroma to the finish. It's one of those whiskeys where it feels as though you're finding new notes with every sip, such as nuts fruits, and other sweet notes. As with any Van Winkle, its only downside is scarcity and the market prices. If you can find a bottle around the $150 mark, it's a must-buy.
Methodology
I didn't want this article to be a list of super rare bourbons at astronomical prices, as I didn't think that's what you, as the reader, would be looking for. Instead, most of these whiskeys have a retail price in the $100 to $200 range, with only a few being a little over that. And while some of these whiskeys can be hard to source, it's still realistic that you can find them at a decent price should you search hard enough.
As for the ranking, it mostly comes down to my personal taste. I have experience with all these expressions, as well as a few expensive whiskeys I didn't think were suitable for the list. After comparing online reviews and other expert opinions, I came to the conclusion that I have tried all the labels I believe deserve to be featured. The result is a list you can trust if you want to treat yourself to a beautiful bourbon over $100.