The 15 Best Bourbons Over $100

Sometimes you want to treat yourself or someone you love to a beautiful bottle of bourbon. However, it can be hugely deflating when that expensive bottle doesn't meet expectations. When spending over $100, you want to have confidence that you're getting something truly worth the money. That's where I can help.

Relying on my expertise and extensive interest in bourbon, I crafted the list of 15 best bourbons over $100. As a true bourbon expert and a passionate aficionado, I've enjoyed many expensive bottles over the years and know what separates the good from the great. Not only do I know what to include, but I'm also certain which labels aren't fit for this list. Rather than curating a list of super rare and wildly expensive labels, I wanted to focus on bottles that have decent availability and don't go too far above that $100 mark. Also, I've stuck to one expression per brand. With all that in mind, let's take a look at the bourbons that have a higher price tag but are worth the cost.