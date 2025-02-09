12 Bourbon Brands You Should Skip Buying

Not all bourbon is created equal. There may be countless great brands out there, but there are also many that you should skip buying. As a bourbon enthusiast with many years of tasting experience, I've had my fair share of disappointments. These disappointments are often due to low quality. However, they can also happen because the price tag or hype just didn't live up to expectations. Here, I shine a light on 12 bourbon brands that are not worth spending your money on.

All of these choices have come from careful consideration and plenty of firsthand experience. Given taste is subjective, I've also confirmed my suspicions by looking at other user and expert reviews. Some of these brands may be familiar, while others may be ones you would have been tempted by in the future. If you think you'll be left wondering what bourbon you should buy, I'll also give you plenty of advice along the way. To make sure you don't waste money on your next bottle, don't bother buying these bourbons.