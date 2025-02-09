12 Bourbon Brands You Should Skip Buying
Not all bourbon is created equal. There may be countless great brands out there, but there are also many that you should skip buying. As a bourbon enthusiast with many years of tasting experience, I've had my fair share of disappointments. These disappointments are often due to low quality. However, they can also happen because the price tag or hype just didn't live up to expectations. Here, I shine a light on 12 bourbon brands that are not worth spending your money on.
All of these choices have come from careful consideration and plenty of firsthand experience. Given taste is subjective, I've also confirmed my suspicions by looking at other user and expert reviews. Some of these brands may be familiar, while others may be ones you would have been tempted by in the future. If you think you'll be left wondering what bourbon you should buy, I'll also give you plenty of advice along the way. To make sure you don't waste money on your next bottle, don't bother buying these bourbons.
Kentucky Gentleman
Kentucky Gentleman is one of the worst whiskey brands from around the world. This is a brand that is seemingly aimed at those who will pick up a bottom-shelf bourbon without much thinking. It's the low price tag that makes it tempting, but it's always worth spending a couple of extra dollars to get something nicer. Low price doesn't necessarily mean low quality, but Kentucky Gentleman is one of the affordable brands that should be avoided. There are some flavors that come through, primarily vanilla and oak, but they are harsh and unbalanced.
Most bourbons are great at providing a smooth drink, but with Kentucky Gentleman, you'll get an overwhelming alcohol burn. The thin mouthfeel and lack of depth mean this is a bourbon only good for mixing with other drinks. Even then, there are much better labels for that purpose. When added to a mixer, that harsh alcohol taste will still come through. As a budding bourbon enthusiast, it's tempting to try everything available. However, it's best to leave bottles such as Kentucky Gentleman aside and move to the much better budget-friendly alternatives.
Hayes Parker
Hayes Parker is another budget brand that is best left on the shelf. Bourbon does not require long barrel maturation. In fact, one of the facts you might not know about bourbon is that it doesn't have any aging requirements. As long as it hits all other parameters, a company can freely label its unaged spirit as bourbon. It leads to bottles such as Hayes Parker that can market itself as bourbon, despite lacking quality, especially when compared to many of its rivals.
When looking for a decent bottle, it's always best to see if it's labeled as straight bourbon. If the word straight is added, you can rest assured it has matured for a minimum of two years. As Hayes Parker doesn't include this on the label, we know it has been aged below the two-year marker. Hayes Parker is remarkable for just how bland it is. There isn't much in the way of taste except for it having a high level of sweetness. However, that sweetness is hard to pin to any specific tasting note, as it presents as more of an artificial flavor. With bourbon, you expect to recognize vanilla or caramel, but that doesn't happen here. Instead, you get a one-dimensional bourbon that shows no craft or complexity.
Calumet Farm
Calumet Farm isn't a budget brand. It features several nice offerings, including the once discontinued Single Rack Black 12-year. However, one of my mantras with whiskey is to be cautious with spirits packed in fancy bottles. If the bourbon inside is good enough, then it should sell itself. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, but it's something to think about. The likes of Calumet Farm can catch your eye with premium packaging but let you down where it matters most. It's far from being the worst brand on the market, but the quality doesn't match the price point.
When it comes to flavor profile, many bottles fall flat and showcase unremarkable tasting notes. The whiskey is often muted or unbalanced, especially when compared to other labels that are around the same price point. If you're gifted a bottle or are able to get a reasonably-priced glass at a bar, then it can be worth trying, but buying a bottle won't be money well spent. For the price of most Calumet Farm labels, you can get several affordable alternatives. Unless you want a bottle that looks great on your bar shelf, look elsewhere.
Two Stars
I always chuckle when I come across the brand Two Stars. The name was intended to be a nod to the municipal flag of Louisville but seems more like a self-fulfilling prophecy given the review scores it's often given. Even if you're a casual bourbon drinker, you expect your whiskey to have a certain level of flavor and balance. Two Stars is a brand that does not fulfill the expectation. It lacks a distinctive character that typically helps bourbon to remain unique and differ from its rivals.
A bourbon such as Two Stars has no personality. Because of this, the sharp alcohol will immediately overpower any aroma and taste. Besides that, the mouthfeel comes off as weak and tastes thin. There is perhaps some muted caramel and spice, but that's also a stretch. Even as a mixer, it doesn't stand out. The distinctively thin body makes it hard to taste any whiskey and feels like you've just added pure alcohol to your drink. When it comes to a review score for this whiskey, even two stars may be too generous.
Fighting Cock
Just as you should be wary of any whiskey that comes in a fancy bottle, you should be careful not to fall for marketing gimmicks that promote a particular brand. With Fighting Cock, that gimmick refers to the catchy name that was undoubtedly meant as a double entendre. The whiskey is produced by Heaven Hill Distilleries, but it's not a part of its core lineup. It may grab your attention with its bold name and the fact it's a high 103-proof bourbon, but many find it to be a little disappointing.
It's one of those whiskeys that is neither expensive nor cheap, but there are much better options if you're looking for a high-proof bourbon. It's not a bad bourbon by any means, but it doesn't have the balance of many of its rivals. It is quite strong, but the aroma is mostly dominated by ethanol, although there are hints of oak and spice. On the palate, it does have a nice vanilla sweetness but it's followed by an overpowering heat that lacks nuance. The finish is long and has a pronounced burn that, while not too unpleasant, could be much better. Overall, Fighting Cock is a little too aggressive and packs a punch in all the wrong ways.
Old Grand-Dad
Old Grand-Dad isn't the worst bourbon label you can find, especially in the realm of low-proof bourbon brands. However, it belongs to the list of bourbon brands you should skip buying because there are simply better options out there. I find it hard to make a case for buying the standard Old Grand-Dad bottle other than saying that it's not terrible, which is hardly a glowing review. It does have a nostalgic appeal and if you want to tick it off your list, it's not going to burn a hole in your pocket.
Old Grand-Dad is labeled as a straight bourbon, which means it has been aged for at least two years and belongs to the high rye bourbon category. You'll find rye in the mash bill of the majority of bourbons, but those with higher percentages of rye are generally more robust and have a spicier edge. With Old Grand-Dad, you get some of that spice on the nose and some heat on the palate, but without being overwhelming. An alternative to the low-proof bottle is Old Grand-Dad 114, which is a better option, but be aware that it's quite harsh. There is also Old Grand-Dad 16-year that comes with a premium price tag and doesn't offer great value for money.
Jefferson's
I commend Jefferson's for doing things differently. If every bourbon brand did the same thing, the market would certainly become too predictable and uninspiring. Jefferson's markets itself as an innovative brand, and that's with good reason. One of its core products, Jefferson's Ocean, is aged at sea with the barrels experiencing a huge variety of different temperatures. However, with this innovation often comes a higher price tag. Some of its expressions show character but overall, they are quite mild in taste and lack depth.
When it comes to bottles above $50, you expect the nose to have nuance and a full mouthfeel. Instead, what you often get are far too subtle notes and a thin profile. It is important to note here that I'm being critical mostly based on value, as any Jefferson's label is far superior to a bourbon like Kentucky Gentleman. But if you have $100 in your pocket and want to treat yourself to a great bourbon, Jefferson's whiskey isn't one you should pick up. Again, it's worth giving it a try if you have the opportunity without buying a bottle but, otherwise, it's best to spend your money elsewhere.
Lexington Bourbon
Lexington markets itself as "Finest Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey," which is something most bourbon lovers don't necessarily agree with. Inspired by the state's horse racing heritage, this whiskey doesn't have the quality or grace of the horse that inspired its name. The label and marketing no doubt catch the eye but the bourbon isn't a winner. Coming in at the mid-price range, there are countless other bottles with a similar price tag that have more complexity. The nose of this bourbon isn't bad but doesn't offer much beyond the basic notes. The taste is decent, with some caramel sweetness and a touch of charred oak. It also has a fairly creamy mouthfeel with a touch of warming spices.
The range of tasting notes is quite decent, but they are quite weak and don't have the quality of other bourbons. It's one of many whiskeys that attach themselves to a famous bit of history or nostalgia, and I hope this will appeal to a wider audience. Lexington Bourbon may be intriguing for lovers of horse racing, but serious bourbon drinkers will have little reason to add this to their collection. It's another bourbon that is not bad, but it's also not good enough that we would recommend buying.
Blade and Bow
Blade and Bow is another brand with elegant packaging. With bottles often selling for $50, it's ultimately a bourbon that doesn't justify the price tag. With such a great name and ties with the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery, it's easy to see why many would be tempted to buy this brand. Additionally, the brand has a clever marketing strategy by selling five different keys attached to the bottles. Anyone who collects all five can redeem prizes and gain access to a club that gathers the most loyal and fervent fans.
The nose is fairly light, but you do get faint notes of honey, apricot, and vanilla. It's a nice range of aromas, but they are too muted and somewhat difficult to recognize. The palate has many similar issues. There is a fruity element with some honey sweetness and a gentle spice. The finish isn't harsh, but it is a little short. Blade and Bow doesn't have the warmth or character that you associate with great bourbon. Again, we have a familiar issue of great marketing that does not equally successful product. The only viable reason to get a bottle of Blade and Bow is to satisfy your curiosity. But if you're looking for substance over style, look elsewhere.
Old Crow
Old Crow is a bourbon that simply doesn't impress with its tasting notes. This brand used to be a highly respected name in the bourbon industry before it was sold to Jim Beam. If you wanted a bourbon around $10, then it's not a bad option. Yet, even at that price point, it's worth spending just a little bit more to get a bottle such as Benchmark, which has a better tasting profile.
There is a little citrus on the nose but other than that, the aromas are muted. It's quite a sweet whiskey, and this sweetness dominates the palate. Once it fades a little, you'll notice some toffee and oak. Nothing stands out on the palate, and the finish is not long. If you're short on cash and don't have many other options, then Old Crow will do the job. However, the reality is there will most likely be better options on the shelf, even at a similar price point.
Hudson Whiskey
Given that the vast majority of bourbon comes from Kentucky, it's always intriguing when a bottle comes from different states. Hudson Whiskey takes its name from the famous river in New York and tries to stand out with a small-batch craft appeal. It likes to lean on the location and claims the whiskey has a big and bold flavor to match the familiar New York attitude. When you describe bourbon with such attributes, you expect it to have plenty of character and depth. This also typically involves plenty of heat and nuance. In contrast, Hudson is quite youthful in its character. Instead of describing it as bold, it could be better described as raw.
The nose of its flagship bottle does have some notes of apple and caramel, but it can be hard to get past the notable ethanol influence. The palate is a little thin and while there is some spice, it seems too robust. Overall, the palate feels a little underdeveloped and you feel it would benefit from more maturation. It's not what you expect from a moderately priced bottle and it's hard to justify the cost. Perhaps this would be a decent bottle to buy if you had spare cash and wanted to sample bourbon from different states.Yet, on taste alone, it's another bourbon you should skip buying.
Early Times
If you're a beginner whiskey enthusiast, it's only natural to start with the more affordable brands before working your way up. Luckily, there are great whiskeys for beginners, but there are also those that even the less experienced shouldn't buy. Sadly, Early Times is in the latter category. The brand carries a budget label that can't be classified as bourbon due to the use of used oak during maturation, but the bourbon label also isn't impressive.
One good thing about Early Times is that it doesn't pretend to be anything it isn't. This is an unpretentious brand ideal for those looking for something cheap and simple. The name of the brand goes way back to 1860, when it was originally created, though the production has changed since then. The bottled-in-bond expression falls short when compared to bourbons that fall in the same bonded category. With a thin mouthfeel and a lack of complexity, it sums up the whiskey you get from this brand. As with a few options on this list, it's not terrible but there are far better ways to spend your whiskey money.