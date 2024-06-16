Here's How Many Bourbon Distilleries Are In Kentucky

If you're tuned into the bourbon world even a little bit, you're probably familiar with the bourbon boom that has swept the country in recent years. The massive growth the industry has enjoyed can be difficult to wrap your head around if you're a layman. Maybe you've noticed a few new bottles popping up at your local liquor store? But to really appreciate just how successful bourbon is right now, there's no better indicator than the meteoric rise in the number of bourbon distilleries operating out of Kentucky.

Back in 2008, Kentucky was home to a humble 19 distilleries, all owned and operated by 10 companies. In 2023, 15 years later, there were 100 bourbon distilleries in Kentucky owned by 84 companies with several more facilities set to fire up their stills in the coming months. That's an increase of more than 500% in about as much time as it takes for a top-shelf whiskey to finish barrel aging. Bourbon doesn't always have to be made in Kentucky but there's a long history of bourbon production in the state that looks set to continue.

We're not going to list all 100 distilleries here but the range is about as varied as you can imagine. There's everything from small craft bourbon producers focused on niche projects, all the way up to massive global enterprises providing the bulk of the material that keeps this billion dollar industry running smoothly.