Does Bourbon Always Have To Be Made In Kentucky?

When we think of Kentucky, it's often of bluegrass, thoroughbred racing, and that amber elixir we call bourbon. And while it's certainly accurate to say that Kentucky is, in fact, the capital of the bourbon world, wine and whiskey enthusiasts have been known to quibble over details. If, for example, you refer to Prosecco as Champagne, a wine expert is sure to set you straight.

The short answer is that bourbon does not have to be made in Kentucky. Why do some people think it does? For starters, Kentucky produces roughly 95% of the world's bourbon, but the legal definition of bourbon is clear — it doesn't have to be made in Kentucky to be the real deal. According to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, bourbon is defined as a whiskey made in the U.S. that contains at least 51% corn, is aged in charred new oak barrels at a maximum alcohol content of 62.5%, and bottled at no more than 80% alcohol by volume. Any U.S.-made whiskey that meets this definition can be labeled as bourbon.