Review: The Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection Shines With A New Addition
Originally released in 2000, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection has quickly became a coveted set of bottles for whiskey lovers. Intended to honor the history of the distillery, these expressions represent important milestones and showcase the very best of the wide variety of whiskeys the company offers.
To celebrate 25 years, the distillery has introduced a new name to the lineup for the first time since 2006. Colonel E. H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, named after the "father of modern Bourbon," joins the returning five expressions: Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, and William Larue Weller Bourbon. We were invited to a preview of the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection to taste (and take home a sample of) the new E.H. Taylor. Without spoiling our thoughts entirely, it's safe to say we are very impressed with this year's bottles and the new addition to the mix.
George T Stagg Bourbon
An assault of brown sugar and vanilla aromas, plus a hefty dose of alcohol, this 142.8 proof bottle doesn't taste as hot as you might think for its somewhat frightening ABV. (Someone else at the tasting called it "dangerous," and I'm inclined to agree.)
The barrel proof bourbon hits hard and sharp, but tastes sugar-sweet and is perfect for sipping if you are okay with a little burn.
Sazarac Rye 18-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey
A classic rye whiskey in every sense of the word. The Sazarac Rye 18-year-old has a sweet, fruity scent; the flavor is herbal, reminding me of fresh wood and raw grain.
At only 90 proof ("only"), it's one of the lighter sips in the selective group of six, though it doesn't taste it. There is a kick to the expression that rivals other much higher proof bottles in the 2025 Antique Collection.
William L. Weller Bourbon
Upon first sniff, the William L. Weller is giving off strong scents of caramel and molasses, with some of the charred oak barrels peeking through. The flavor is spiced, but not too spicy, with burnt caramel notes.
This bottle is uncut and unfiltered, barrel proof at 129, and made with wheat instead of rye. (If you know your whiskey history, you'll know Weller was considered a pioneer in the industry for his use of wheat.) With this one, what you smell is what you get, a perfect expression for bourbon lovers.
Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey
On the nose, the Thomas H. Handy Sazerac smells fresh and green. The flavor is reminiscent of toasted cereal, with a lot of spice, and it's the biggest departure from the other expressions on this list. This pour clocks in at a respectable 129 proof, making it solidly in the middle of the collection booze-wise.
I was the most surprised by this offering and — though it was hard to pick a favorite — most impressed as well. It takes a lot to stand out among a line up of six fantastic whiskies, but the Handy succeeds in leaving its mark.
Eagle Rare 17-year-old Bourbon
From the start I'm getting an enticing molasses aroma from the Eagle Rare 17-year-old. The palate is sweet and oaky, with a lovely bit of spice that sticks with you post-sip.
While we all appreciate the complexities and surprises bourbon brings us, sometimes it's nice to have a bourbon that tastes like ... bourbon. Really, really good bourbon. Picture sitting next to a fire, glass in hand, snow falling outside your window, that's what the 101 proof Eagle Rare 17 serves up.
E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
The newcomer to the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-bond Bourbon smells sweet and light, with baking spices and sugar leading the charge. The flavor is complex, shifting between green and spicy-sweet notes.
At 100 proof, this is solidly boozy but it doesn't taste it, with little to no burn. (There's a hint of heat at the back of the throat, but not much beyond that.) It does, however, leave a nice warmth in my chest. The finish is dry and really opens the doorway flavor-wise to the oak barrels it was aged in.
Can you buy the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection?
Each bottle in the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection has an official price of $150, but it's unlikely you'll be able to snag them for that much unless you are tight with your local whiskey distributor or get lucky and win the ability to purchase it in a lottery. (Yes, win the ability to purchase.)
On the resale market, these bottles are often seen with huge markup — think closer to $1k per bottle and you'll get the true cost for most people chasing down the coveted collection. My suggestion would be to try to find a bar or restaurant that carries it and taste through some that sound the most appealing to you (or even all six, if you're working with that kind of cash). From there, you can choose your favorite and focus on hunting that down. While all the expressions we're truly fantastic, they are each unique and won't be everyone's cup of tea.