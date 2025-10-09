Review: The Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection Shines With A New Addition

Originally released in 2000, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection has quickly became a coveted set of bottles for whiskey lovers. Intended to honor the history of the distillery, these expressions represent important milestones and showcase the very best of the wide variety of whiskeys the company offers.

To celebrate 25 years, the distillery has introduced a new name to the lineup for the first time since 2006. Colonel E. H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, named after the "father of modern Bourbon," joins the returning five expressions: Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, and William Larue Weller Bourbon. We were invited to a preview of the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection to taste (and take home a sample of) the new E.H. Taylor. Without spoiling our thoughts entirely, it's safe to say we are very impressed with this year's bottles and the new addition to the mix.