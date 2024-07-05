Review: Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey Surpasses Our Expert's Expectations

Buffalo Trace Distillery announced and released the new Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey in a single swoop in late June 2024. It may not reach the fanfare of a new Stagg drop, but it certainly excites whiskey enjoyers and reviewers like me. I've maintained for a long while that Taylor occupies a unique position of being exactly as acclaimed as it ought to be among critics, yet not as famous among whiskey casuals. Buffalo Trace knows what it has in hand with the Taylor family of whiskeys, and prices them accordingly; meanwhile, drinkers in the know chase it just enough to nudge the bottles up in cost, but still well within an acceptable range. It is that rare thing: A whiskey that is neither overhyped nor a victim of its own success.

This newest release is a sojourn into rye — but not an unfamiliar one. We've seen both barrel proof and straight rye whiskeys from the brand. But let's dig into its barrel proof rye whiskey.

