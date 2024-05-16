Review: Weller Millennium Lacks The Expected Complexity For $7,500 A Bottle

We've seen a lot of innovation coming through Buffalo Trace in recent times, as I witnessed at the Buffalo Trace distillery tour in the fall of 2023. While there, I sampled the Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection and the highly sought Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, while learning of the venerable whiskey maker's secrets. I also tasted the Weller Millennium release along with a serving of the ultra-premium Eagle Rare 25-Year. The latter came out almost immediately, but Weller Millennium has been in limbo until now while the brand perfected the bottle.

Buffalo Trace's press team and master distiller Harlen Wheatley were tight-lipped about what Weller Millennium was, precisely, only noting they were excited for attendees to try it. Still, the amount of care that went into crafting the perfect vessel teased out the kind of reveal one could expect. When I sampled the Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat earlier that summer, the buzz was that we'd be seeing more in the Weller pipeline.

Reader, those rumors were confirmed when I recently attended Buffalo Trace's release event just outside of New York City in the luxuriously rustic Blue Hill at Stone Barns — the destination alluding to how the brand feels about its latest expression. Keep reading to learn more about W.L. Weller Millenium whiskey.

