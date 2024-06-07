Your Ultimate Guide To Buffalo Trace's Coveted Antique Collection

If you're a whiskey dilettante (and that's fine!) you might have heard a thing or two about the highly regarded Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, or BTAC ("Bee-tack") as it's sometimes called for short. These ultra-premium bottles represent the very best of Buffalo Trace's main mash bills. Buffalo Trace is the Frankfort, KY-based distillery that makes ... well, darn near everything that wins awards, but perhaps most famously the Van Winkle family of whiskeys.

While the Pappy & Rip Van Winkle labels are the go-to reference for whiskeys among drinkers of good taste and/or wealth, the bottles in the Antique Collection are even harder to find and, we'd argue, more desirable. Emblematic of the Buffalo Trace brand and its parent company Sazerac, BTAC is the flagship release of that year's more advanced whiskeys.

As you'd expect, a top-regarded distillery's showcase of its best is quite sought. But even if you can't try it for yourself, you can still be knowledgeable about why it's rare game with this primer.