Why Is Stagg Bourbon Such A Rare Find?

For a while, Stagg Jr. used to be one of the most affordable bottles from the legendary Buffalo Trace distillery that came at barrel-proof strength. But if you haven't been keeping up with the latest in the industry, you might be a bit concerned about the scarcity of Stagg Jr. bottles on store shelves these days. In some places, they're nearly impossible to find. So, what's the story? Thankfully, the brand hasn't been retired or lost its popularity. In fact, quite the opposite is true. The reason you're seeing fewer Stagg Jr. bottles is mainly because, around November 2021, Buffalo Trace decided to give the brand a little facelift. Now, both the Stagg Jr. line and Stagg (sometimes known as "Stagg Sr." or "Papa Stagg") have been merged into the "George T. Stagg" brand.

This change occurred after the release of Batch 17 and 18 of Stagg Jr. bourbon in mid-2022. That's also when people began noticing the familiar Stagg Jr. label disappearing from shelves at a rapid pace. Many people (with good reason) believed that Stagg Jr. had been discontinued. If you're a longtime fan of this high-proof bourbon, you'll be pleased to know that the spirits of Stagg Jr. and Papa Stagg are still very much alive as part of the annual George T. Stagg releases.