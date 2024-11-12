Review: Buffalo Trace's 2024 Antique Collection Whiskeys Are Worth Their Price, If You Can Find Them

Gratitude is important in life. You can be thankful for your health, your wealth, and your whiskey shelf all in one go if you're lucky (or wealthy) enough to find the bottles of the annual Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. Because with it in hand, your liquor cabinet becomes the envy of the neighbors, you've presumably got cash to spare, and you'll be inviting those friends over to raise a glass to each other's well-being.

Advertisement

I was grateful to get my own mitts on samples of these premium expressions for the annual Buffalo Trace Antique Collection tasting we do 'round here. Thanksgiving came early to my front door, and because I believe liquor should be shared in good cheer, I'm going to share my tasting notes for each with you, and you, too, shall savor these spirits ... through the power of imagination!

That isn't as nice as the real deal, but you have to admit, it's a little easier to go to work the next morning. And unlike me, you don't have to do any work during the tasting! So kick back and enjoy these BTAC musings.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

Advertisement