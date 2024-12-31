The 12 Best Bourbons We Tried In 2024

At year's end, we're always faced with the terrible specter of personal improvement: resolutions, gym memberships, dry January. All the more reason to really stride into the winter solstice with a firm commitment to personal indulgence. Pour yourself a bourbon and throw another log on the fire. Of course, epicurean delights are best shared, so if you're looking for a great bourbon, you won't be ashamed to pour any of these for your loved ones this holiday season.

While a lot of great bourbon filled my glass in 2024, I'm focusing on the best new ones (or at least new to me) that I tried. Sorry, Evan Williams, but I still love you. We just didn't go on any new adventures together. And Col. E.H. Taylor — magnificent work with that rye, but I've been tasked with bourbon at year's end. See you both in 2025 when you innovate some great new expressions for me to fall in love with all over again.

Everyone else, let's get this non-denominational Winter Light Festival Bourbon Celebration Party for Communal Festivities of Fun started. Here are the bourbons that caught my attention in the past year, for you to enjoy without regret — including a couple you can pour into eggnog without fear of squandering their strengths! (Or use them however you choose to cook with bourbon.)

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by distillers.