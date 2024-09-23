Maker's Mark Cellar Aged 2024 Edition Gives A Classic Bourbon A New Expression

Maker's Mark has always done things methodically. From its almost mythical origins of destroying a family heirloom recipe to craft a deliberate and elevated new mash bill, to its persistent focus on maintaining its brand taste-first, the Loretto, Kentucky, distillery has never swerved from what has worked. This focus allowed it to bill itself as the premium whiskey-lover's choice even in the hard years of bourbon sales. So when the company announced 2023's new Cellar Aged expression, at twice the standard age statement, whiskey lovers knew it wasn't simply an opportunistic grab at what could be done, but a thoughtful new step towards what should be done to grow the brand.

It's a change that fits the Maker's narrative: though one of the relatively newer brands from its start in the 1950s, it's already a multi-generational company that resides on land that has produced whiskey for centuries now. Tradition and innovation go hand in hand at Maker's. But they only leave the premises when they walk in perfect lockstep. Even its choice of "whisky" over "whiskey" showcases the distillery's devotion to its heritage despite selecting fiercely for what furthers its aims. Lucky me, Maker's invited me to join some other whiskey reporters on a recent press trip to sample both the 2023 and the unreleased 2024, along with exploring the distillery to see how it continues to grow. Here's everything you bourbon enthusiasts ought to know about this year's Maker's Mark Cellar Aged.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Maker's Mark.