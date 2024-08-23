Review: Old Forester's 2024 Birthday Bourbon Is One Gift That's Better Left In The Box

September is nearly upon us, and with Labor Day weekend comes the excitement of the Old Forester Birthday Bourbon release. The release from this Louisville distiller has occurred every since 2002, with this year being a little different. Acquiring even the chance to purchase this annual, limited-release bottle came with some competition in the form of a sweepstakes.

While the window to win a bottle was only open for one week (now passed), the winners of the sweepstakes won't learn about their opportunity to purchase a Birthday Bourbon until the actual titular date of September 2, a key moment in Old Forester history. This year's challenge for Birthday Bourbon is two-fold — the second part is actually picking up your bottle ... a task that for most people will cost a lot more than the counter price of this bourbon.

But, I'm getting ahead of myself. Whose birthday is it? What are the hidden costs of scoring a taste of this whiskey? And is it worth picking up in the first place? I've had the lucky chance to try what is an exceptionally hard bourbon yo acquire, and have set to answering all your questions about this Old Forester limited release.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer and distributor.