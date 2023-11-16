Old Forester Celebrates 150 Years With Release Of Its Rarest Bourbon

There are plenty of bourbons filled with history, but bourbon brands don't get any older than Old Forester. First bottled in 1870, Old Forester Bourbon has been in continuous production for over 150 years. While some brands like Buffalo Trace may boast older bourbon distilleries, the opening and closing of different companies, and the disruption of sales during Prohibition means Old Forester is the longest-running bourbon brand in the United States. Now, that legacy is being celebrated by the company, with the release of the rarest bottle of bourbon yet.

According to a press release from the distiller, 650 special decanter bottles were crafted back in 2020 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Old Forester. Five hundred of those bottles were given to the family that owns the company, the Browns, and their business partners, while 150 were set aside for other special giveaways. Those events never took place, being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, instead of being given away, Old Forester is offering those bottles directly to the public. They will be going up for sale, only on Old Forester's website, for the price of $2,500. Old Forester master taster Meliss Rift says of the bottles: "Old Forester is the only bourbon to exist before, during, and after Prohibition – and what better way to celebrate that legacy than offering to the public this rare decanter."