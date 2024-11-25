13 Ways To Incorporate Bourbon When Grilling, According To Grill Masters

You don't have to go camping to appreciate how well bourbon pairs with smoke, not when there's a grill right there in your backyard begging you to make a fantastic dinner with a bourbon in your hand. But what if — hear us out here — you could also cook with that bourbon? Of course, the next step is to know all the best ways to add the spirit to your meal so that its characteristics can enrich your food.

To get the best tips on how to incorporate bourbon into your grilled meals, we turned to pro chefs with a strong background in barbecue and bourbon — some of whom work at distillery restaurants, where bourbon isn't just a good idea for an ingredient, it's practically essential. Here are their seasoning suggestions, laid out to guide you through every stage of the cooking process. But that doesn't mean you want to use bourbon in all of them at once. A little bourbon sure goes a long way. The good news is that leaves more bourbon for you to drink while your meal cooks. So what are you waiting for? Grab a great bourbon under $100 and bring its best traits to your next cookout.