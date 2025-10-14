The 10 Best Scotch Whiskies Under $50

One of the only downsides of Scotch whisky is that it can be expensive. Of course, there are still many great bottles that can be found at affordable price tags. I've personally had the chance to taste almost countless bottles of Scotch over the years, both before and during my extensive time as a food and drink writer. This has allowed me to work out which ones are great value for money, and which leave a little to be desired.

Given my vast experience with the alcohol, I've put together a list of 10 bottles that deliver consistent quality time and time again. While some of these bottles may be more expensive in some stores, all ten of them can easily be found for under $50 (again, depending on the location and how you purchase it). At this price point, whiskies can have a fantastic balance of both accessibility and craftsmanship. These whiskies aren't just good for the money, they are good full stop.

Whether you're new to Scotch whisky or a seasoned veteran, you'll find a great range of whiskies here that cover the most famous whisky-making regions of Scotland. Over time, it will be worth trying out each one as it will give you an insight into which type of Scotch you prefer. And thankfully, you can enjoy these whiskies without breaking the bank.