10 Peated Scotch Whiskies Every Fan Should Try

For me, peated whiskies hold a unique distinction of being something I love while completely understanding why some people may hate them. For casual drinkers, their high smoke and often medicinal flavors can be overwhelming. For many others, peat smoke can give these whiskies unrivaled depth and character no other spirit can match. If you're interested in the world of peated whisky, there are some classics that you need to check out. These will give you an appreciation of this unique type of Scotch, which is made by drying the malted barley over a peat fire.

Peat is an organic fuel that is made from decayed plant matter. This precursor to coal was long used as a heating source and covers more than 20% of Scotland, being especially prevalent in the islands of the West. Having tried countless peated whiskies over the years from all the island distilleries, I have an expert insight into which of these you should try. Due to wanting you to try all these whiskies, I've excluded any limited editions and stuck to one expression per brand. With my vast experience, I'll not only guide you through the tasting notes but also give you some fascinating nuggets of knowledge along the way.