The Absolute Best Rye Whiskeys, According To Experts

When it comes to whiskey, there are so many options that one can become dizzy trying to decide. Would you like to taste some straight American whiskey? What about a nice, sweet bourbon? Or maybe you'd like to take your taste buds on an international trip and sip some Scotch or Irish whisky. If you prefer a little more spice, there's always rye whiskey — before you even start, you should learn the difference between bourbon and rye – but with hundreds of bottles available, how in the world is one supposed to choose? You go to the professionals, of course. People who work with whiskey every day always have a recommendation when you just don't know which brand to pick. So, that's what we did.

This time, we decided to help out those who prefer that extra touch of spice in their whiskey, and those who tend to reach for the green labels sitting on the liquor shelves. This time, the focus is on rye whiskey, and which brands are the absolute best. Sure, some labels may be a little harder to find, or they might be a little more expensive than you're used to, but these 11 bottles are the ones that came highly recommended and are definitely worth discovering if rye happens to be your whiskey of choice.