How Jack Daniel's Rewrote The Rules To Claim Tennessee Whiskey

Designations on the ingredients and techniques used to make alcoholic beverages, as well as the locations in which they are made, are nothing new. Champagne can only be made in a particular region of France, single malt Scotch whiskey can only be made using barley, and bourbon must be aged in new charred oak barrels. For the most part, these are good rules that ensure a product bearing a particular designation will fit with the customer's expectations. But when it comes to Tennessee whiskey, things are a little fishy, given that the rules just happen to match up exactly with the Jack Daniel's method.

Right now, in order to label a product as Tennessee whiskey, it must be made in Tennessee, have a grain bill of at least 51% corn, be filtered through maple charcoal prior to aging, be aged in new, charred oak barrels, and be bottled at no less than 80 proof (40% ABV) — among a few other rules. All together, this is known as the Lincoln County Process, itself a reference to where Jack Daniel first bottled his brand.

But the specifics of this designation adhering exactly to the Jack Daniel's method didn't just happen by chance. In 2013, the liquor giant successfully lobbied the Tennessee House of Representatives to make it so. Prior to the passing of this bill, any whiskey made in the state could be labeled Tennessee whiskey, but no longer. Since then, other whiskey distillers in the state have brought arguments to loosen these rules, but Jack Daniel's has fought back. To date, lawmakers have taken the side of the creators of the Lincoln County Process.