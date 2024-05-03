The Origins Of Willett Bourbon Can Be Traced Back To The 17th Century

Bourbon is an all-American liquor with centuries-old roots and recognition as the only spirit holding a U.S.-specific denomination. Invented in the 18th century, there's a historic reason Kentucky is the Bourbon hub of the world. During the state's origins, settlers were offered land to grow corn, and it didn't take long to figure out corn could be distilled into alcohol. The legacy continues today, with many of the best bourbon brands hailing from the region.

Willett Bourbon is a producer with deep roots: The distillery's origins trace back to the 17th century. It all started with English-born Edward Willett, who emigrated to Maryland during his childhood. He then returned to England to apprentice as a metalworker, where he cast an insignia with a bird — a motif still kept on Willett bottles today.

Nearly a century later, his grandson William Willett Jr. moved to Kentucky, and it was his son who took upon the bourbon trade. From here on out, the family's bourbon lineage kicked off. The Willett distillery opened in 1936 on the family farm, and the Willetts have been involved in the bourbon trade since.