8 Whiskeys To Try If You Like Jack Daniel's

I've found that a lot of people start their whiskey journey with a bottle of Jack. One of the reasons for its wide popularity is the smooth mouthfeel and approachable sweetness it gives you with every drop. The mellow nature of Jack Daniel's can be strongly attributed to the Lincoln County Process, which is the maple charcoal filtration that is a key element of Tennessee whiskey. As someone who has tasted and studied whiskey for the best part of two decades, I'm well placed to discover what other whiskeys share these similarities. This will allow you to expand your horizons beyond Jack Daniel's without any nasty surprises.

The eight picks here are based on personal experience and a deep understanding of how a whiskey's production and mash bill can make it taste similar to the famous Jack Daniel's No. 7. This isn't simply listing other brands of Tennessee whiskey, or even just other types of bourbon. It's about finding those bottles that have similar characteristics. I'll even be looking beyond America's borders to suggest some foreign alternatives. The goal here isn't to list whiskeys better than Jack Daniel's but instead, those that can expand your whiskey experience while still tasting familiar. By the end, you'll have an exciting list of new bottles to try.