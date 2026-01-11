8 Whiskeys To Try If You Like Jack Daniel's
I've found that a lot of people start their whiskey journey with a bottle of Jack. One of the reasons for its wide popularity is the smooth mouthfeel and approachable sweetness it gives you with every drop. The mellow nature of Jack Daniel's can be strongly attributed to the Lincoln County Process, which is the maple charcoal filtration that is a key element of Tennessee whiskey. As someone who has tasted and studied whiskey for the best part of two decades, I'm well placed to discover what other whiskeys share these similarities. This will allow you to expand your horizons beyond Jack Daniel's without any nasty surprises.
The eight picks here are based on personal experience and a deep understanding of how a whiskey's production and mash bill can make it taste similar to the famous Jack Daniel's No. 7. This isn't simply listing other brands of Tennessee whiskey, or even just other types of bourbon. It's about finding those bottles that have similar characteristics. I'll even be looking beyond America's borders to suggest some foreign alternatives. The goal here isn't to list whiskeys better than Jack Daniel's but instead, those that can expand your whiskey experience while still tasting familiar. By the end, you'll have an exciting list of new bottles to try.
George Dickel No. 8
George Dickel No. 8 is the most obvious alternative to Jack Daniel's. When it comes to the best Tennessee whiskey brands, George Dickel may be a clear second, but it's also much bigger than any other brands from the state. As with Jack Daniel's, it undergoes the Lincoln County Process, which helps to create its smooth and mellow character. This gives it instant familiarity, but there are some key differences between the two. Before I get to that, the similarities here are that they both have a soft and rounded palate, allowing the sweet flavors of vanilla and caramel to gently rest on your tongue. Both of them also have a mellow spice that, while not prominent, does give you nice warmth.
The tasting differences are subtle, but Jack Daniel's does have a slight nutty quality that can help to give it more depth. However, the George Dickel expression is a little sweeter for those who prefer that type of whisky. Both of them have gentle smokiness, with more of the charcoal coming through with Jack Daniel's. George Dickel has a medium finish that doesn't bring out any new notes but is clean and pleasant. Bottled at the same 80 proof, George Dickel is an excellent alternative. It allows you to explore another whiskey, but without straying far from what you love.
Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey
After you enjoy George Dickel, you can enjoy a further explanation of Tennessee whiskey with Nelson's Green Brier. The Lincoln County Process does help to give it that instant similarity, but the tasting profile is a little different. Nelson's Green Brier is a bit richer and more expressive. By this, I mean those flavors are a little deeper, and the whiskey showcases more flavors. The palate has a similar pleasant sweetness, with caramel being the most dominant note in that respect. Along with this, you can detect notes of cinnamon, apple, and brown sugar.
There is a little more spice and fruit present compared to Jack Daniel's. The sacrifice here is that the whiskey isn't quite as mellow or soft. That can either be a pro or con based on your whiskey preference. The finish of Nelson's Green Brier is also medium in length, with cinnamon and oak notes continuing until the end. At 91 proof, it packs a bit more of a punch and equally holds up well when drunk neat. This bottle is ideal for those who want to try something a little bolder without making a giant leap of faith. It'll give you a good indication as to whether you'd be interested in even stronger whiskeys.
Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey
Uncle Nearest taught Jack Daniel everything he knew, literally. This whiskey is named in homage to Nathan "Nearest" Green, a former slave who taught the young farm boy Jack Daniel about distilling whiskey. In a positive end to the story, Daniel later employed Green as a master distiller. Even though neither brand is in family hands, they share more than just the names on the bottle. Once you open a bottle, Uncle Nearest will greet you with a range of inviting aromas, including toasted oak and honey. There is also a little hint of orchard fruit, mainly in the form of pear. It's a pleasant aroma that nicely draws you into the tasting experience.
The whiskey has a little more spice than Jack Daniel's, as you can pick out notes of cinnamon and nutmeg. Brown sugar also features, along with some light fruit tones. These tasting notes sit pleasantly behind a rich caramel sweetness. It's a little more layered than Jack Daniel's, but still stays in the same overall flavor profile, especially with the charcoal filtering. It's probably not quite as smooth as a bottle of Jack, but it's an expression with plenty of personality and an interesting story behind it.
Benchmark Old No. 8
For those looking for a budget bourbon that can still have the quality of Jack Daniel's, pick up a bottle of Benchmark No.8. For a few key reasons, this is a respectable bourbon that I keep going back to. Mainly, as it provides incredible value given that it's good enough to be consumed neat. The average price of a standard bottle of Jack is around the $25 mark. For Benchmark, that drops to just $11. The nose is nice enough and has a lovely vanilla scent that is joined by dark fruits and spice. Upon tasting, those sweet notes develop into an impressively rich caramel, and this sits on a foundation of oak and tobacco.
Many people love JD as it's easy to drink and has a gentle sweetness that doesn't overwhelm your palate. Benchmark shares these qualities at a much lower price. Is it as good as JD? You'll eventually be the judge of that. It does have an earthiness that Jack Daniel's doesn't have, which some may not like. I personally do, so for me, they are very close when it comes to overall enjoyment. The great aspect about Benchmark Old No. 8 is that it's not an investment. At worst, you'll get a good bourbon to have with mixers. At best, you might just find a great new everyday whiskey.
Maker's Mark 46
I didn't want to fill this list with whiskeys that are better than Jack Daniel's, but I did want to add a couple of Kentucky classics that are a little step up. Maker's Mark 46 is the big brother of the cheaper iconic bottle from the famous Maker's Mark range. What makes Maker's Mark 46 a unique addition to this list is that it uses wheat in its mash bill. This gives it both similarities and differences. The wheat means a different tasting profile, but it also gives a similar softness that is often found with charcoal filtering. This allows you to enjoy a whiskey that had a completely different process but ends up in a similar place.
Once you bring this spirit up to your nose, you'll notice that it's a different level of whiskey. The caramel is deep and aromatic and is joined by a lovely vanilla. Toasted oak and a delectable range of fruits showcase a patient aging process. Once you have a taste, you'll immediately see how that caramel from the nose transfers seamlessly to the palate. A range of baking spices gives it a subtle warmth, and these notes are all delivered on a rich mouthfeel. It's an excellent choice for those seeking a more complex whiskey without straying too far from the qualities that make Jack Daniel's so enjoyable.
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
This is a similar story to the Maker's Mark 46 in that this isn't the most basic expression from Woodford Reserve. The brand's Kentucky Straight Bourbon is an excellent bottle, but again, I wanted to showcase something that is a level or two above. As with all the non-Tennessee whiskeys here, it doesn't go through the Lincoln County Process, but its craftsmanship can give you that smoothness and approachability that JD fans love. The Double Oaked is so called as it's matured in two separate oak barrels, with the second being significantly toasted. There is no age statement here, but this process results in a whiskey that feels it has been matured for many years.
That's mainly for two reasons: The layered flavor and notable oak influence. The sweetness here comes in the form of rich caramel and butterscotch. This is followed by brown sugar, dark chocolate, and toasted nuts. The wood influence is notable all the way through the tasting experience, but sits nicely in the background rather than dominating. It is easy to sip, and many of the flavors you may enjoy with Jack Daniel's are still there but are much richer. At around $60 a bottle, you'd expect a significant jump in quality, and you won't be disappointed. They both share another important similarity, too, as both brands are owned by the legendary Brown-Forman company, which still has its headquarters in Kentucky.
Bushmills
For the last two picks, we step outside the shores of America. If you like the idea of trying an Irish whiskey, then Bushmills is a good place to start. As with all the picks here, it shares the gentle sweetness and drinkability that is often loved about Jack Daniel's. The unique aspect of the aroma here is a subtle malt along with a light cereal sweetness. Along with this, you get more expected notes of honey and vanilla. That honey continues on to the palate to give it a pleasant sweetness.
More subtle tasting notes come in the form of apples and citrus. There is a slightly creamy mouthfeel here that carries some vanilla along to the spice notes that mark the pleasant finish. There is a lack of any notable oak influence here, and it's a little fruiter than JD. Some Irish whiskeys can be a little aggressive, but this has the nice balance that you'll find with Jack Daniel's.
Another similarity between the two is versatility. Both are easy to enjoy neat but also go well with mixers or into classic cocktails. There is nothing especially deep or complex about Bushmills, but that's a feature you may love. It's an uncomplicated whiskey that is a worthy addition to any home bar.
Suntory Toki
Comparing a Japanese whiskey to the famous Tennessee staple may seem a little obscure at first, but it makes a lot of sense. If I were to come up with a general version of the best Japanese whisky, I'd categorize it as smooth, gentle, and approachable. Suntory Toki is a good example of this elegance, and Jack Daniel's shares many of these qualities. Where it differs is that there is a delicate and pure nature to Toki that is often found in Japanese bottles. It's hard to describe this difference, but it's similar to drinking water from the faucet or from a bottle. Mineral water has that cleaner taste. This isn't necessarily a good thing in the context of whiskey; it's just different.
When tasting Suntory Toki, you get a creamy toffee and vanilla sweetness that is supported by a faint hint of oak. Along with this, you get more subtle hints of ginger spice and orchard fruits. The downside of that cleaner taste can be a perceived loss of flavor. I'd say that's true here. Suntory Toki is more delicate, with Jack Daniel's being a little deeper in flavor. However, Toki is a whisky that is almost impossible to dislike. Due to this, it's a great starting point to dip your toe into the drink's different variants from around the globe.