The Tennessee Whiskey You Should Try, Right Behind Jack Daniel's And George Dickel

When you think of Tennessee whiskey, there's probably one name that comes immediately to mind — Jack Daniel's. Jack Daniel's is undeniably famous and, unsurprisingly, comes in at number one in our ranking of the top 15 Tennessee whiskey brands. Coming in just behind Jack Daniel's is George Dickel, a smaller brand, which dates back to around the same time as Jack Daniel's. However the Tennessee whiskey you should try, right behind these two prominent distilleries, is from an even smaller brand, though one that is arguably just as if not more historic: Nelson's Green Brier.

Established by brothers Andy and Charles Nelson in 2009, Nelson's Green Brier can trace its roots to the 1800s, when the Nelson brothers' great-great-great grandfather, Charles Nelson, purchased a distillery in Green Brier Tennessee, known as Old No. 5 Distillery (as it was the fifth registered distiller in the state of Tennessee). At one point, Nelson's distillery was the largest producer of Tennessee whiskey, selling 2 million bottles of Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey in 1885. The distillery shut down in 1909, when Tennessee adopted Prohibition. It would be 100 years before the brand would be revived.