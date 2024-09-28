10 Best Distilleries With Restaurants To Visit Across The U.S.

After a long distillery tour with an ample tasting experience, there's nothing your body needs more than a meal to soak up the alcohol. Of course, while it might seem like an obvious choice for such businesses to have a restaurant on the premises for guests, distilleries are already a high-cost venture — making such eateries a less-common find on a distillery trail. After all, it's no secret that most restaurants in the U.S. tend to fail within several years of opening.

Now, while a distillery owner may feel that opening a restaurant is akin to moving two risky Jenga pieces in a row, plenty of renowned distilleries throughout the U.S. have defied the odds. From businesses located in the middle of Manhattan to smaller operations running in towns with less than 10,000 total residents, the best distilleries with restaurants provide visitors a quality spot to refuel on-site after imbibing — no matter the location.

Whether you're on a road trip exploring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail or live in Philadelphia (and need a new hangout in Fishtown), this list will come in handy for you. After considering (and researching) various reviews from social media and the press, along with an establishment's menu, ambiance, design, and any potential industry awards, here are the best distilleries with restaurants to visit across the U.S.