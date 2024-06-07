13 Must-Visit Distilleries To Visit Along The Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Nashville Barrel Company's origin story is all about good times and good company. Three whiskey-loving friends decided to buy a batch of barrels in 2018, mainly with the intention of picking whiskey together with their wider circle of friends. But word spread fast and, by 2021, Nashville Barrel Company was producing award-winning single-barrel spirits.

Tours at the Nashville Barrel Company production facility offer varied experiences, including a standard flight in the tasting room, a premium tasting experience, a flight straight from the barrel, and a mock single barrel experience where you can bring home your own bottle of your favorite spirit thieved straight from the barrel. You and up to eight of your closest friends can even pick your own single barrel of rye, bourbon, or rum, and have it bottled the very same day with a custom logo — the perfect gift for yourself, your group, or your organization. You might even run into Stella, the mini Goldendoodle who acts as Nashville Barrel Company's president, HR, and guest outreach specialist.

At the Church Street tasting room in downtown Nashville, you can enjoy all the same tastings and tours as at the Fesslers Lane headquarters, plus blend your own whiskey after sampling a flight of selections out of the barrel. At Nashville Barrel Company, you get so much more than the standard tours and tastings — you get an unforgettable distillery experience.

nashvillebarrelco.com

(615) 669-0083

222 Fesslers Ln, Nashville, TN 37210