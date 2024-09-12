Bourbon Is The Perfect Boozy Beverage To Pair With Brisket - Here's Why
There's nothing wrong with sipping a cold beer as you dig into your barbecue brisket. But truth be told, you can do better. The slow-cooked showstopper of any barbecue spread, brisket carries complex, rich, and hearty flavors. So why not pair it with something equally bold? A smooth and smoky bourbon fits the bill.
Jason Brauner, who founded the Kentucky-based Bourbons Bistro, told Tasting Table that it's a no-brainer to pair bourbon with brisket. The two elements, he points out, have two important things in common: Both brisket and bourbon are prepared with wood. All bourbon is aged in charred oak barrels — one of several requirements for the prized whiskey to be classified as bourbon. Meanwhile, brisket is typically smoked with hickory or a similarly fragrant wood. "The smokiness of a well-grilled brisket," Brauner says, "complements the deep, woody notes of bourbon."
Throw some bourbon in your barbecue sauce
If you're prepping your own brisket for the next barbecue or tailgate, try taking the bourbon-brisket pairing one step further. Mix some bourbon into your homemade barbecue sauce, amping up the flavor and creating an even more cohesive connection between your meal and drink. For instance, to spice things up with a bourbon-chile barbecue sauce, combine butter and a minced red Thai chili with brown sugar, vinegar, ketchup, and some aromatics. Throw a ¼ cup of bourbon into the mix and simmer. You'll cook out most of the alcohol but leave in the flavor — another layer of thick, bourbon-infused goodness that you can brush onto your brisket before serving.
And if you're not quite the whiskey aficionado (yet), there's absolutely no shame in diluting your glass of bourbon as you sip it with your brisket. In fact, some experts recommend adding water to your bourbon. It actually allows you to detect more subtleties, notes and flavors in your drink, turning your next brisket dinner into a mini-tasting.
