Bourbon Is The Perfect Boozy Beverage To Pair With Brisket - Here's Why

If you're prepping your own brisket for the next barbecue or tailgate, try taking the bourbon-brisket pairing one step further. Mix some bourbon into your homemade barbecue sauce, amping up the flavor and creating an even more cohesive connection between your meal and drink. For instance, to spice things up with a bourbon-chile barbecue sauce, combine butter and a minced red Thai chili with brown sugar, vinegar, ketchup, and some aromatics. Throw a ¼ cup of bourbon into the mix and simmer. You'll cook out most of the alcohol but leave in the flavor — another layer of thick, bourbon-infused goodness that you can brush onto your brisket before serving.

And if you're not quite the whiskey aficionado (yet), there's absolutely no shame in diluting your glass of bourbon as you sip it with your brisket. In fact, some experts recommend adding water to your bourbon. It actually allows you to detect more subtleties, notes and flavors in your drink, turning your next brisket dinner into a mini-tasting.

