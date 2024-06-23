The Best Type Of Wood To Use When Smoking Brisket

Many cooking methods seek to master brisket, but none finesse it quite like the pit. Given its long, slow, yet intense approach, smoking is just the right method to tenderize the tougher brisket. Unlike grilling, the slow burn of smoking breaks meat down gradually while infusing it with earthy flavor, and behind this process burns the best type of wood to see the job through, which is none other than hickory.

Using hickory wood is one of the best ways to add flavor to brisket. This hardwood has a potent yet pleasantly sweet aroma that emanates as it burns, which is by far hickory wood's best selling point. Its unique, bacon-like essence that so smoothly laces the meat ensures a flavorful brisket that is both rich and beefy after long hours of smoking, while nutty notes finish the meat with robust flavors you can't miss. Yet, hickory wood's strength extends beyond just whetting the appetite.

Being a hardwood, hickory produces more heat than softwoods like pine and also lasts longer in the firepit. Brisket's tough and fatty nature requires such a hardwood ready to burn for hours on end with an intensity that will soften and penetrate it with lovely flavors, making hickory the ideal choice. As a bonus, hickory's durability as it burns means you can relax and not have to worry about adding more wood to the pit in brief intervals — which is great, so long as you don't forget about your smoking brisket.