What Happens If You Over-Smoke Beef Ribs And How To Prevent It

It takes one barbecue party to ruin your meat-smoking reputation, and among the culprits that can lead to its demise is over-smoking your beef ribs. Unlike burning, over-smoking meat leaves room to salvage it but can have you wondering if it is better to toss out the rack instead. With precise pitmaster skills and the help of our tips for cooking beef ribs, you won't have to face that dilemma and can prevent it completely by watching out for these smoke signals.

When you over-smoke beef, creosote builds on its surface. Creosote is a black, oily carbon residue that forms as a result of smoke that doesn't get a chance to combust so, instead, it condenses and forms a thick layer on the beef's exterior. Over-smoking, in this sense, is a heavy dose of smoke infusing meat due to incomplete combustion. But since creosote is black like bark, you might not be able to tell the two apart. However, you will identify creosote by the pungent and bitter flavors it imparts. Thankfully, you can cut off the black bits of creosote from your beef ribs, but it might not do much to save the meat's flavor.

On the other hand, over-smoking also happens when you smoke your beef ribs for too long — even without creosote forming. Smoking them for longer than necessary turns out dry and tough beef ribs lacking that desired juiciness you only find in perfectly smoked ribs. But not to worry — you can repurpose over-smoked beef ribs as a filling for these succulent beef rib tacos.