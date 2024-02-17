An Expert's Advice On Watering Your Bourbon

There are a great many ways to enjoy bourbon, from simple cocktails like a classic Boulevardier to a more elaborate pickle juice whiskey sour. Bourbon purists and aficionados, though, will often say that for as nice as these concoctions may be, they get in the way of the whiskey's unique flavor. But even the experts are torn on how to optimally appreciate the drink. Should it be served neat and pure or blossomed with a splash of water? Tasting Table turned to one of the top minds in the world of bourbon, Executive Bourbon Steward Chris Blatner, to find out whether or not water is de rigueur or gauche when it comes to bourbon tasting.

"The use of water or ice is a personal preference," Blatner tells us. "I would always encourage people to first try a whiskey neat, without any additions. Then from there add water or a large ice cube." The science behind adding water to bourbon — and other whiskeys — has been well-studied. It boils down to diluting the strength of the whiskey and thereby making certain flavor and aroma compounds more apparent. But, as Blatner points out, there's nothing wrong with having a side-by-side tasting of a bourbon, both neat and with water, to enjoy the full breadth. "For me, the main factor for using water or ice is the proof point of the whiskey," he continues. "Generally, I'm only using water or ice with whiskeys that are over 100 proof."