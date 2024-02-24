Jack Daniel's Vs George Dickel: How The Top Tennessee Whiskeys Differ

You'd almost have to be a teetotaler to not know the name, Jack Daniels, especially as this Tennessee icon fuels the world's whiskey market to an extraordinary degree. It's certainly the top-selling Tennessee whiskey globally and domestically and reportedly lands in the top five premium-branded spirit sales across all categories. That's saying a lot for a state known just as much for country music, Memphis barbecue, and Nashville hot chicken.

But there's another premium whiskey that gives Jack a run for its money, known as George Dickel, named for a 17th-century German-born immigrant who became instrumental in furthering the concept and spread of copper-stilled sour-mash whiskeys. The Dickel brand now takes the second spot for worldwide Tennessee whiskey sales. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these two major spirit players own the largest distilleries in the state, located just minutes from each other in south-central Tennessee. They may seem like two peas in a whiskey pod, but some distinct differences exist between the two, such as production volume, price, and a slight difference in mash bills.