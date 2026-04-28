14 Underrated Irish Whiskeys Under $30 That Rival The Big Names

The Irish whiskey market is dominated by a few famous names. Yet behind huge brands such as Jameson and Bushmills, there are plenty more that deserve a share of the spotlight. For those interested in Irish whiskey, many of these whiskeys thankfully come at an affordable price. That's why I wanted to compile this list. I've spent nearly two decades tasting, writing, and studying whiskey from across the world. That has allowed me to separate bottles that are simply just cheap from those underrated gems that offer incredible value.

Due to that, this is a list that is built from personal experience and not hype. I think every bottle here punches above its weight. And while price can fluctuate from one retailer to another, all of these bottles are fairly easy to find for under $30. Whether you're new to Irish whiskey or are just looking to expand beyond the big names, you'll find plenty of great options here. That includes some easy sippers as well as some bottles that give you surprising complexity. All you need to do is read on before eventually picking your next bottle to try.