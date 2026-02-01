8 Distillery Red Flags That Should Send You Running

Maturation is the process that will define many aspects of barrel-aged spirits, such as whiskey and rum. When a distillery doesn't divulge how spirits are aged, then you wonder what they are trying to hide. When visiting a distillery, you should expect a tour of the warehouse, as it's an important aspect of the whole experience. The aging process is a part of the story.

I've always found that instead of being secretive about aging, good distilleries are happy to share their craft and are proud of their own take on the process. Buffalo Trace is a good example of a huge distillery that happily walks you through its fascinating variety of warehouses. As a whiskey-lover, you expect this insight.

These warehouses can be fascinating. Some are brick where the temperature will change with the climate. Others are insulated and climate controlled. You don't need to see every barrel or be given trade secrets, but bad distilleries may hide information such which barrel-types were used or even it was aged on-site at all.

On many great distillery websites, they'll even have full pages dedicated to how a brand makes its spirit. As you'll see, a lot of the red flags with distilleries aren't necessarily about what you see, it's about what's hidden. Tours that skip production areas, or websites that have no information about aging, are suspicious.