10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Whiskey

If you asked me if I like Lagavulin 16-year, I could go on a poetic ramble about the intricacies of its coastal tasting notes and how the peat used in the drying process helps to elevate it to greatness. However, if someone were to buy this whisky based on just my opinion, they may be in for a shock. It's a heavily peated whisky that is extremely smoky with a medicinal iodine taste and smell. There are people out there who can't stand this type of whisky; others, like me, adore it. This is an example of why following just one person's recommendation should be done with caution.

In my reviews, I always try to balance personal preference with an objective view, but others don't. Everyone has their own tastes, and there are highly rated spirits out there that I personally don't enjoy as much as others. Whether you are buying for yourself or someone else, listening to just one opinion can lead to disappointment. If someone asks me what the best whiskey to buy is, I'll first have to ask a few questions about their personal tastes, budget, prior experience, and expectations. There are also people out there with heavy bias. For example, some individuals only drink Scotch and refuse to drink bourbon, and vice versa. If someone gives you a recommendation, it's best to do a little research first to find out whether it's something you're likely to enjoy.