The Details Make All The Difference Between Bourbon And Scotch

Whiskey is a surprisingly complex part of culture. You can find it fueling a college frat party, swirling in the glass of a barfly, or adorning a wealthy CEO's office in a crystal decanter. Just as varied as its many social roles are the categories of whiskey you can buy. Oftentimes, whiskey is categorized by region. There's American whiskey, Irish whiskey, Japanese whisky, and so on. Within these regional categories are subcategories (and sub-subcategories).

The whole thing gets complicated quickly, and it's easy to get lost in the weeds as many whiskey nerds love to do. But, if you take a step back from the granular details, there's a general structure that's easily identifiable, even by people who don't drink whiskey. Two of the most iconic types of whiskey that nearly everyone would be able to name are bourbon and scotch. Ask people to explain the difference, though, and you'll likely get blank stares from everyone but the bartender.

Understanding the difference between bourbon and scotch isn't all that hard once you learn a few fundamentals about how whiskey is made. Modern whiskey is currently undergoing a revival with an emphasis on craft and quality, so diving deep into what craft distillers are up to can be a lot of fun, but it isn't necessary to start in the deep end to appreciate this age-old spirit.