16 Tips For Buying Bourbon For A Loved One
As a bourbon lover, I not only buy plenty of bottles myself, but when special occasions come along, I'm often on the receiving end. This gives me expert insight into not only what you should be looking for, but also what the recipient will most appreciate when gifting a bottle of bourbon. Added to this, I also know the feeling of not knowing what to purchase when it comes to other products. Whether it's perfume, jewelry, or other specialty items, I can often feel clueless about what to buy.
It can be a frustrating feeling as you want to get a special gift, but you don't know what makes something stand out. And above all, you don't want to get something the recipient doesn't like. That's where I can help when it comes to bourbon. You don't have to be an expert to know how to find the perfect bottle of whiskey. If you follow these tips, you'll be armed with all the information you need to find the perfect bourbon for your loved one.
Choose thoughtfully, regardless of price
If you're worried about not having the budget to get a good bourbon, you shouldn't be. There are many affordable bourbons out there that you'll actually want to drink. More important than how much you spend is the thought that goes behind your choices. Making such a choice can be difficult if you don't have extensive knowledge of bourbon. As you'll see, there are only a few bits of information you need to make an informed decision. Even in the space of affordable whiskey, there are still many different flavor profiles to choose from. This means you can still find something that is more suited to whoever you are buying for.
It's hard to go wrong with buying bourbon. However, if you just pick any bottle that looks good, you may get a bourbon (or brand) that they don't like. At worst, you may even buy the wrong type of spirit entirely. Jack Daniel's is a common example of this. People buy it because of the huge brand name, but Jack Daniel's doesn't even market itself as bourbon, and a whiskey lover would likely have much more nuanced tastes anyway.
Know your whiskey from your whisky
If you don't know anything about bourbon, it can be easy to mix it up with other types of whiskey. You don't want to grab something off the shelf only to find that it's not what your recipient wanted. The 'whiskey' spelling is commonly used in Ireland and the U.S.A. The 'whisky' spelling is generally used in Scotland, Canada, and Japan. However, it can be more complicated than that, as there are no regulations around this. For example, Maker's Mark is an American bourbon, but prefers to use the whisky spelling.
The tip here is that you need to double-check what you're buying. If they want a bourbon, then make sure you don't buy any other type of whiskey, as there are clear differences between them. If they like various types, then you'll have more flexibility with their buying options. Thankfully, the origin and type of whiskey are almost always stated on the bottle to make it as easy as possible for you.
Ask about their favorites (in a subtle way)
Knowing someone's favorite type of whiskey not only helps you with your next gift, but also with all future purchases. Questions such as, "Do you have a favorite type of whiskey, or do you just like all types?" can open up a conversation. Try and find out if they like it robust and spicy, or perhaps smooth and approachable. See if they are loyal to a particular brand or like to enjoy a wide range of bourbons.
A question such as, "What do you like about whiskey?" can also be a good one to get more information. Even if the potential recipient realizes what you are doing, they will appreciate your intentions. If they are vague and say they enjoy all types, then don't be disheartened. They are most likely being honest instead of elusive. This gives you a free pass to get anything you feel would be a good gift.
Turn their favorites into a plan of action
If someone says they like a "robust" whiskey, you're unlikely to know what they mean. Spicy and robust whiskeys are ones that usually have a higher proof and a high level of rye in the mash bill (more on that shortly). These types can also be described as hot, powerful, and bold. Sweet and mellow bourbons often have a lower proof and a low level of rye in the mash bill (or they are wheated bourbons). Easy-going, soft, gentle, and smooth are also words used for these whiskeys.
Oaky or earthy whiskeys with depth come from older aged bourbons. Rich and fruity bourbons have often been finished in a different cask, such as one that contained sherry. Paying attention to these descriptors allows you to turn the words whiskey lovers use into a plan for which type of bourbons you should be looking at.
The mash bill is important
The "mash bill" refers to the grains in whiskey. All bourbons contain corn and other grains such as barley. Barley is primarily used for its enzymes, so you can ignore that to simplify things. Corn will always be in the highest percentage as it helps to give bourbon its mellow sweetness without dominating the palate. If you want to find an especially sweet bourbon, look for one with a corn percentage of 75 or above. Rye gives bourbon spice and power. 18% or higher is generally seen as a high-rye bourbon.
These are the three grains used in most whiskeys, but wheat can also be added. Some whiskies use all four, but generally, when wheat is introduced, it's at the expense of rye. Here, the power of the whiskey is transformed into something altogether softer. These are called wheated bourbons, and there are many great, affordable options out there. There is a huge difference between a high-rye bourbon and a wheated one. If you have a bourbon in mind, search its mash bill to make sure it matches the preferences of the recipient.
Consider their experience
Is the recipient a 21-year-old who has always been interested in buying bourbon, or a bourbon veteran with decades of tasting experience? Whatever the answer, their experience with bourbon is important. Spicy and hot bourbons with high proofs aren't for the faint-hearted. They can only be truly enjoyed by those used to drinking high-strength spirits. Even worse, they can put off someone who isn't used to drinking bourbon. For those who lack experience, you'll want a bourbon described as smooth and approachable, with Basil Hayden being a good example.
For an experienced drinker, you can usually get a little more creative. That being said, even a seasoned drinker may have a preference for something mellow. If all they have in their drinks cabinet are whiskeys with a proof below 100, it's probably a sign they don't like going above that figure. With new drinkers, it's best to play it safe. With older drinkers, you can be a little more daring.
Don't think age equals quality
There is a general misconception that the higher the age of a whiskey, the better it will be. While there is a strong correlation between the two, it's not always the case. If you are buying merely because a bourbon has a large age statement, then you could be making a mistake. I've spoken to master distillers who dislike age statements as it forces them to meet a number rather than a quality level.
Some of the most revered bourbons in the world, such as Blanton's, don't have an age statement. The likes of Blanton's will be aged for a long time, but the distillery will be more focused on quality and consistency than making sure it passes a certain time threshold. Don't let an age statement put you off, but don't buy a bourbon solely because of one.
Don't be driven by presentation
Beautiful bottle design and beautiful bourbon often go hand-in-hand. The nicest bourbon I've ever tasted came in the most beautiful bottle I've ever seen. However, if you look at the best bourbon brands, the majority of them have a container not too dissimilar to a standard wine bottle. It's my feeling that an excellent bourbon doesn't need any fancy marketing gimmicks to sell what's inside. Willett Pot Still is a good example of a whiskey that splits opinion, despite having an incredibly beautiful bottle.
The advice here is very similar to what I mentioned with age statements. A nice bottle is neither an indicator of good nor bad bourbon. Sometimes companies do it to stand out, other times it can be to honor an especially rare or limited expression. However, sometimes I feel it's done to appeal to casual buyers who may be enamored by the beautiful presentation. If you're buying for a bourbon lover, they'll be much more impressed by what's in the bottle rather than the bottle itself.
Try to avoid big stores
Big stores can occasionally bring in a new product, but they mostly keep the same line-up of spirits in stock for a long time. This can lead to difficulties if you are looking for anything special to buy. When I look in my local superstore, I will have tried almost all the whiskeys on display. It means that if anyone goes to that store to buy me whiskey, they'll be purchasing something I've already had.
That's not necessarily a bad thing, as it stocks many great whiskeys, but it can lack the thoughtfulness that makes a gift special. Instead, you are better looking online and in local specialty stores. They will have a greater range to choose from that may not be any more expensive than what you can find in a big store. As soon as the recipient opens the gift, they will know that you went the extra mile to get them something out of the ordinary.
Ask staff or fellow shoppers
If there's one thing that unites all whiskey lovers, it's that we love talking about whiskey. If someone ever asks me a question about bourbon, I find myself talking far too long about the intricacies of this fabled spirit. With this in mind, never be afraid to ask liquor store staff or fellow shoppers about the best bourbon to get, especially if you are armed with the knowledge I mentioned earlier.
Tell them what you're looking to spend, the general profile you're looking for, and that you want it to be a little unique. They'll be happy to talk through your options, knowing that another whiskey lover is going to benefit from their wisdom. This is another reason why it's best to avoid larger stores, as the staff there may be friendly but probably won't have the specialist knowledge you're looking for.
Beware of fakes
There are some bourbons out there that are either rare or have limited releases. This can lead them to having extortionate costs on secondary markets. Sadly, there are some people out there who try and take advantage of this. They will sell fakes that can look like the real deal to the untrained eye, but when it comes to the contents, you soon find out you were duped.
There are a few ways to protect yourself from this, with the most important one being to only buy from reputable sources. This includes large stores, local liquor shops, and established online retailers. If anything looks not quite right, then walk away. A quick internet search can be your friend here, as you can research the bottle, see how rare it is, and check secondary market prices. When it comes to buying rare bourbon, being a little cynical can be a good thing.
Look for any limited editions
Once you know you are buying from a reputable retailer, you can look for limited editions. This gives you almost a guarantee that you'll be buying something they haven't tried before. For example, Booker's bourbon releases multiple small batches throughout the year before moving on to a new creation. Other brands, such as Four Roses, have a core line-up that rarely changes but often have limited releases along with them.
Without knowing the industry, it can be hard to get your head around these release dates. To combat this, if you know the recipient likes a specific brand, then check their website. They will often have separate sections for their limited editions. Even if they don't, look for bourbon that has the current year on it, is described as limited, or is shown as being one of a series. These bourbons are often more expensive and can sell out fast, but a little bit of searching around will increase your odds of getting your hands on one.
Make it personal
I love it when a whiskey gift is personal. Here, you may get a bourbon that reminds you of a specific memory. For instance, you could be buying a partner the bourbon they enjoyed on your honeymoon. It could be that the name of the whiskey means something to you, or you want to buy a bourbon from the state where you live. If you really want to deep dive into the world of whiskey, most distilleries have a fascinating history, and that may inspire you to choose a specific bottle.
Four Roses is a good example here. Not only does it have a romantically-inspired name, but it also managed to sell whiskey throughout the prohibition. If you've put thought into the whiskey you're buying, that will be more than enough reason to buy it. However, having some type of personal connection to whiskey can make it even more warming.
Think about going beyond Kentucky
Kentucky is the undisputed king of bourbon and produces the vast majority of the spirit. It's also true that the most famous names in the industry come from the state as well. However, there are an ever-increasing number of brands that are thriving outside of the state. This gives you a better chance of getting your recipient something different and a bourbon they haven't enjoyed before. This can be an especially good idea if you have a personal connection to a state.
This is only a suggestion and will make your life a little harder, as there are so many great bourbons in Kentucky. On a similar note, it can be a cool idea to look at any emerging distilleries, even if they are in Kentucky. As a bourbon enthusiast, I love trying out any new bourbon, and that kind of attitude is common among lovers of the spirit. This, and many of the other tips, allow you to increase your chances of getting them something they've not drunk before.
If in doubt, don't play it safe
Whether it is bourbon or any other type of product, if you're not confident in what you're buying, then it's easy to take the safe option. Once you go beyond the very worst bottom-shelf bourbons, it's extremely hard to go wrong. Every bourbon enthusiast will have their own personal preference, but they'll still appreciate a bottle that may not be in their wheelhouse. If you're debating between a safe choice and something a little more daring, then take the daring route.
My love of enjoying new bourbons includes finding those bottles that I may not buy again. The expansion of knowledge and tasting something new is enjoyment in itself. Many people feel a similar way about seeing a movie; it may not be your favorite ever, but you're glad you saw it. As long as your choice is made with some thought, it will beat a generic bottle they've probably had many times before.
Add a personal note
Whether it's in a card or a note attached to the bottle, it's a great idea to add a personal note to your bourbon of choice. Explain the thought process behind why you bought it. If that sounds too much, simply tell them directly when gifting why you bought that particular bottle. This could be as simple as, "I know you like spicy whiskeys, and I saw this one has a high percentage of rye." Or perhaps it could say, "I know you like Maker's Mark, so I was able to get one of the new limited edition bottles."
I'm always appreciative of any whiskey I receive, but those with a personal touch always mean more. It may feel like you're being boastful, but they'll love hearing the reasoning behind your choice. With some gifts, the thoughtfulness is immediately apparent, but that's not always the way with bourbon. If you've gone to great lengths to get something special, let them know.