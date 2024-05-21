Facts About Jack Daniel's Whiskey You Didn't Know

Colloquially, you may hear Jack Daniel's called a bourbon; however, Jack Daniel's is not a bourbon — but that's by choice. Jack Daniel's (along with many other Tennessee whiskeys) meets all the criteria set out by the American Bourbon Association to consider itself a bourbon. However, the company claims that one additional step separates it: the process of charcoal mellowing, also called "The Extra Blessing" by Jack Daniel's.

This step, also known as the "Lincoln County Process" (named so for the original county in which Jack Daniel's distillery was located), involves the distilled 140-proof, un-aged whiskey filtering through charcoal. Gravity does all the work. The process can take between three to five days per batch to complete.

"We like to say we do bourbon one better by putting it through the 10 feet of charcoal," says Nelson Eddy. The point? This process helps mellow the spirit by removing impurities. While Jack Daniel's was not the first to begin using this technique (Eddy says charcoal filtration dates back to ancient Egypt), Jack himself realized the importance of changing out the charcoal frequently, as once it had absorbed all it could, it would no longer filter the whiskey. "At a time when everybody was doing it the same way, Jack was all about quality," says Eddy.