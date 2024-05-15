How Andrew Jackson's Favorite Tipple Led To Him Running His Own Distillery

Andrew Jackson is known for being a statesman first, and — depending on if you're interested in spirit-making or not — a whiskey-enjoyer second. Particularly, his favorite tipple of all has been well-known to be plain old 18th-century American bourbon. During his legendary open house at his inauguration, he served whiskey-laced punch to well over 20,000 people.

As far as we're aware, despite his fondness for the American spirit, he didn't overindulge (unlike his forebearer James Madison, who reportedly knocked back a pint every day). Still, he was passionate about whiskey enough to set up a few modest whiskey-making operations throughout his life. While records are scarce, the Tennessee Virtual Archive contains entries from tax books detailing his distilling operation on his farm in Hunter's Hill just outside Nashville, Tennessee. At one point, the Hunter's Hill distillery churned out about 300 gallons of new-makes which were stashed away for aging. Unfortunately, in 1799, those 300 gallons were lost in a tragic fire that destroyed not just the whiskey, but also the distillery itself.

Later, even after he moved to a new 1,120-acre estate in Davidson County (called "The Hermitage"), he got a couple of pot stills running there, too. Details about this new distillery were limited, but it didn't stop many local distilleries from catching on and claiming relation with the "presidential whiskey distillery" here.