Single Barrel Whiskey Vs Single Malt: What's The Difference?

Whiskey terminology can get confusing, especially since some of the terms sound so similar. "Single barrel whiskey" and "single malt whiskey" are two such phrases that can be difficult to suss out if you aren't already familiar with the whiskey-making process. Luckily, the difference is pretty straightforward and, once you understand what parts each phrase is referring to, you're unlikely to continue getting them confused.

The 30,000-foot view of the situation is that the term "single barrel" refers to a point in the process towards the end of production, whereas "single malt" refers to a point in the beginning. That will make more sense in a second but this is the broadest way to differentiate the two.

When making whiskey, the process goes like this: malting, mashing, fermentation, distillation, and finally, maturation. As you may have guessed, single malt refers to the first step called malting. Single barrel has to do with the maturation process, specifically the very end of maturation. Comparing the two is verging on comparing apples to oranges, but there are some key differences worth noting.