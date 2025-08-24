Aberlour 12 Year: A Complete Bottle Guide

How to enjoy your bottle of Aberlour 12 comes down to a personal preference. I'm not a fan of whisky snobbery, including the myth that all whisky needs to be drunk neat. Personally, however, there comes a point when whisky is that good, I'll only ever enjoy it on its own. I may put a little in a cocktail or with a mixer out of curiosity, but that's about it. Aberlour 12 has a rich depth of flavor that suits being drunk neat. It takes you through the journey of its tasting notes without any unpleasant aftertaste. The taste can be a little strong at first, especially considering its low proof, so you should never be scared to add a little ice or water. This can help open the flavors, especially for those who don't have a whole lot of tasting experience.

For mixers and cocktails, there isn't a huge amount of cut through with the flavors, as it's not a powerful whisky. Even if I wanted to use a single malt for mixing, there are better options out there for this. It's also good to consider which glass you should use. While I like to drink most of my whisky out of a crystal tumbler, I always put any new whisky inside one of my tasting glasses. There are a few great options out there for drinking any type of whiskey, but the Glencairn glass is the classic choice. This allows you to fully take in the aroma and closely control your sips. If you haven't got a tasting glass already, it's a small but worthwhile investment.