12 Scotch Whisky Myths You Should Seriously Stop Believing

There are few spirits as iconic as Scotch whisky. However, despite its extensive history and huge global popularity, many myths still persist about Scotch. Some of these misconceptions surround whisky in general, while others only apply to the Scottish style.

I have to admit, once upon a time I believed many of these myths myself. Fortunately, thanks to a lengthy international bartending career and a personal passion for learning about whisky, I've learned the truth about Scotch. However, I've also realized that plenty of Scotch myths are still widespread. The majority of these fallacies aren't particularly harmful, but they can put people off trying Scotch whisky or prevent them from finding styles they may love.

In the hope of setting the record straight, I reached out to Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Nc'nean — an outstanding distillery based in the Scottish Highlands. Despite being a relative newcomer to the Scotch industry — the distillery was founded in 2017 and released its first expression in 2020 — Nc'nean has been making waves in the whisky world. An experimental approach to distilling and a laser-focused commitment to sustainability are just some of the factors that make Nc'nean stand out. The distillery's unique take on whisky-making has paid off in the form of global acclaim and numerous accolades, including a highly coveted double gold medal for its Organic Single Malt. So, now it's time for the two of us to set the record straight on Scotch.

