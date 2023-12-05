Despite Popular Belief, Whiskey Is Clear Before Meeting The Barrel

When we describe whiskey as a "complex" drink, we mean this in more ways than just in the flavor profiles or the colors. It's a complex drink down to its production process. Whiskey undergoes sophisticated distilling steps where every ounce of ingredient and mote of air are under scrutiny by distillers. That intense process ensures the most flavorful blend that ages as gracefully as possible. As it goes through these steps, the whiskey changes, developing its unique character. Among those changes is whiskey taking on its golden color that we love in the final bottle.

It's true; upon first distillation, whiskey doesn't have that golden tone people associate with whiskey. Rather, it emerges from the still as a clear, colorless liquid. This type of whiskey is known as "white whiskey" or "white dog." The transformation from this clear spirit to the rich colors we recognize in whiskey bottles is a result of its interaction with wooden barrels during the aging process.

When people store whiskey in these toasted or charred oak barrels, the wood and its whiskey content interact. As time passes, the wood releases chemicals like lignin, tannins, and vanillin. into the whiskey. These compounds not only give the whiskey its color but also create the distinctive flavors that make whiskey famous. The longer the whiskey sits in the barrel, the darker it gets and the richer its flavors become.