Nc'nean Organic Single Malt Whisky Is As Good For The Planet As It Is For Your Spirits Shelf

The words "organic" and "sustainable" are always buzzy and eye-catching in the food world. Still, more recently, they are making their way into the alcohol zeitgeist with furor and importance. Wine brand Kind of Wild, an organic and sustainable winery co-founded by Katie Lee, focuses on the ingredients and the environment throughout the winemaking process. As these words continue to be splashed across grocery stores ads and alcohol bottles, it begs the question: What do they mean, and more importantly, can I believe it?

Nc'nean, a distillery tucked away in the Westerly Highlands of Scotland, uses these words continuously to describe the spirits it produces and the distillery itself. The difference, however, is that describing its spirits and liqueurs as "organic" and "sustainable" isn't done for attention or distract from a spirit that may not be as good in the glass as it is on the label. Nc'nean's Organic Single Malt Whisky is a testament to several principles: leaning into the environment you are a part of, truthfully making a product using organic ingredients and sustainable practices, and trusting nature as your guide.

Opened in 2017 by Annabel Thomas and producing its first bottle in 2020, Nc'nean Organic Single Malt Whisky only uses organic Scottish barley in the distillery, powering its two copper pot stills strictly with renewable energy sources. The distillery also produces a very small carbon footprint, describing its total for a year as "less than one return plane journey from London to New York."