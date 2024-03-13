Macallan Teams Up With Bentley Motors For A $50k Single Malt Whisky

The Macallan is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year by releasing an unlikely collaboration with Bentley Motors, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. The two luxury brands certainly have an eye for craft, and their dedication to quality shines through with The Macallan Horizon single malt scotch whisky. There's so much here to unpack and get excited about, but with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $50,000 per bottle, this release is only going to be enjoyed by the wealthiest among us – if the limited-release bottles are ever even opened at all.

A unique twist on the collaboration process, The Macallan Horizon's bottle is designed and produced by Bentley Motors and is a central feature of the product as opposed to being purely a storage container. Unlike most scotch bottles, it is designed to lay horizontally as an intimation of the luxury cars Bentley is famous for. The glass that contains the scotch is surrounded by a twisting copper frame, which contains recycled copper from Macallan's own decommissioned copper pot stills.

An inlay of oak wood upcycled directly from the barrels the whisky was aged in is finished with Bentley's signature Crown Cut Walnut veneer, giving the scotch an elegance that can hardly be matched by its peers. Macallan's Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell, hand-selected the six sherry-seasoned oak casks that would house The Macallan Horizon during its maturation process. Jaume Ferras, Creative Director at The Macallan, called it "the most complex and visionary whisky project that The Macallan has embarked upon."