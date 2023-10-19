A Bottle Of The World's Most Valuable Whisky Is About To Hit Sotheby's Auction

The world of premium whiskeys and bourbons is already a place of eye-popping prices, where the most sought-after bottles can go for tens of thousands of dollars as soon as they're released. But even those five-figure numbers have nothing on the bottle of whisky that's about to be auctioned off at Sotheby's in November of 2023.

The auction house sold a rare bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for $52,000 in 2022 and scored over a million dollars for a 6-bottle set of scotch from The Dalmore Distillery in 2021, and now it has the grand prize of the whisky world on its hands: a bottle of Macallan 1926. The estimated cost? Up to $1.4 million. according to Sotheby's. That may seem like an outrageous price for a bottle of booze, but the world of whiskey collecting is full of people with deep pockets and the Macallan 1926 is perhaps the rarest and most sought-after vintage in the world.

A previous bottle of the Macallan sold by Sotheby's in 2019 fetched 1.5 million pounds — or roughly $1.9 million American — at the time. And that wasn't an outlier, either, as each of the last three times the Macallan 1926 has been auctioned off it set the world record for the priciest bottle of liquor. This new bottle is even more unique than those of past auctions, being the first one to ever be "reconditioned" by Macallan, which involved replacing the cork and capsule, repairing the label, and testing a sample for authenticity.