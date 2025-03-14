The 11 Best Irish Whiskeys Money Can Buy, According To Experts

These days, there are several different types of whiskey available: Scotch whisky, bourbon, and Japanese whisky, just to name a few. Everyone has their favorites, but when spring comes around, some switch their whiskey preferences to those distilled in Ireland. There's just one problem: With so many Irish whiskeys on the market, which ones are the best to add to your bar cart? Do you want a single malt or a blend? A younger whiskey or something that's been aged for decades? Should it be sipped neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail?

According to the Irish Whiskey Act of 1980, an Irish whiskey must be made from malted barley, be aged a minimum of three years in wooden barrels, and be bottled at no less than 40% alcohol by volume (ABV). So, based on those requirements, we reached out to several people in the industry who know a thing or two about Irish whiskey to get their opinions on which ones are the best: Salt & Pearl's beverage director Kenneth Gray; host and entertaining expert Paul Zahn; the owner of Houston-based whiskey bar Reserve 101, Sean Fitzmaurice; ARIA Resort and Casino's beverage director Johnathon Baker; Fraunces Tavern's creative director Barry Smyth; The Burren's beverage director Brendan Quirke; and "Bar Rescue" mixology expert and co-founder of Soho House West Hollywood, Mia Mastroianni.

Some of these whiskeys can easily be found at a lower cost at your favorite liquor store, while others may take a little more digging and an ample amount of cash. But all of the following Irish whiskey bottles are definitely worth a sip.