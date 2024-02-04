Bushmills Irish Whiskey May Be The Oldest Distillery In The World

In 1608, Bushmills was awarded a license to distill, making the distillery the oldest licensed whiskey distillery on record. Though the distillery has faced a series of challenges — taxes, fires, and America's experiment with prohibition — wooden barrels continue to be filled with golden liquid to mature and be bottled by experienced distillers. Bushmills, named for the many mills dispersed along Northern Ireland's River Bush, has developed a community around the distillery, and the label's single malts have attracted not only awards but also devout connoisseurs. With over four centuries backing up the product, it's no wonder the distillery has its formula on lock.

Though whiskey in Ireland can be traced to documents dating to 1405, a 1556 Act announced by the English Parliament decreed that only those with a license granted by the Lord Deputy could distill spirits. At the time, the declaration was a difficult one to reinforce. King James I began issuing licenses in 1608, both to Old Bushmills and Kilbeggan Distillery, and though Kilbeggan experienced periodic closures, Bushmills has remained a constant.